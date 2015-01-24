Hugh Hefner's Son Thinks His Dad Is Totally Wrong About Women

During our trip to the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, we sat down with Cooper Hefner, who has been tapped by the company his father founded to act as a brand ambassador. Cooper grew up in the Playboy Mansion and was exposed to the world of Playmates from an early age.

We were surprised to find out that he has a perspective on monogamy and relationships that couldn’t be further from that of his dad, who famously enjoyed multiple girlfriends at the same time.

