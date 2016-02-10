EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Hefner's son speaks out against Playboy's decisions to go non-nude and sell the Mansion

Hugh Hefner’s 24-year-old son Cooper stopped by Business Insider for an exclusive interview during which he talked candidly about his displeasure with Playboy’s leadership. He does not agree with the recent decision to eliminate pictures of fully nude women from the magazine, nor the decision to put the famous Playboy Mansion on the market for $200 million.

Once a regular attendee at the company’s board meetings, Cooper’s working relationship with the brand has diminished since what he describes as a “difference in vision” between he and the company’s CEO Scott Flanders.

Cooper is Chief Creative Officer of Hop, which is a content-focused media brand geared toward Millennials.

Playboy Enterprises declined to comment for this story.



Produced by Graham Flanagan

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.