CAR PARADISE: This Manhattan Gallery Has An Unbelievable Collection Of Vintage Rides

To the uninitiated, it is easy to just walk right by Cooper Classics Collection without a second glance.Located in Manhattan’s West Village, Cooper is tucked in amongst art galleries and brownstones on Perry Street. Paved with bricks, Perry Street makes for a decidedly old world feel in a modern town.



The biggest clue to the location when we stopped by was a red Jaguar XKE sitting outside with the hood open.

While we were there we spoke to Elliot Cuker, the founder and owner of the collection. You may have seen him on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, where he examined Conan’s famous Taurus SHO and gave it a jump start with a classic Corvette.

He mixes art and classic cars to create a gallery and event space that uses cars as sculptures that can also be in motion.

Cuker’s collection is always expanding and changing. Right now, there are a number of early Porsches in the gallery. At the auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona last weekend, Cuker was able to add two more Porsches, a 911E and 911S.

An Austin-Healey 100M Le Mans Roadster was also secured for the collection. This particular car has had a full restoration and was deemed one of the finest examples in existence.

Most of the cars in the two showrooms are available for sale, and there are some amazing, rare finds that are all in concours condition.

