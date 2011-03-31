Cooliris: In-Depth Tour Of Innovative Silicon Valley Company

They do 3D ads. Videowalls that make anything on Google look boring. catalogues that are beautiful.



I keep hearing good things about Cooliris and their team, so I wanted to get an in-depth look at this great company. Here it is. Quite long, if you watch all three videos, but there’s a ton of good stuff in here.

It’s split into three pieces:

Part I: LiveShare is a media-sharing experience (think about colour, but this app actually works). Sorry, my audio had some glitches toward the end of this part.

Part II: Immersive 3D advertisements (great for something like Zite or Flipboard).

Part III: Decks, a new buying experience on the iPad.

Thanks to CEO Soujanya Bhumkar, and his team members who gave me such a great look.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

