Coolio Crashed A College Party, Cooked Students Dinner, And Performed 'Gangstas Paradise'

It may have been a while since you’ve heard about rapper Coolio, but he’s blowing up on Reddit today.

The 50-year-old rapper crashed a party at the University of Central Lancashire in England, where he proceeded to cook college students dinner and perform an acoustic version of his hit song, “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

Student Olivia Johnson-Aley explained exactly what happened: “Met Coolio on a student night out in Preston and he said he wanted to cook for me and my house mates the following night and that’s exactly what happened.”

Reddit user lorcantc, who was also there, says Coolio and his friends stopped at a grocery store and all cooked dinner before jamming in the living room:

He was playing a gig in our city, and a few of my housemates were in the VIP after party. He came back to our house afterwards, and told us that he wasn’t busy that night so would come over and cook us dinner. We had Coolio’s Caprese Salad, Chicken á la Daaaamn, and Peach Crumble. We also videoed a cooking show (“Cookin’ with Coolio”). It was just as weird as it sounds.

Watch the video below:

