These 15 scientists all have something important in common

YouTube/TED Nina Tandon is the founder and CEO of EpiBone, a company that uses stem cells to grow human bone.

Tuesday, March 8 is International Women’s Day, and we are celebrating by giving you some of the top female scientists today.

Yes, the one feature that all these scientists have in common is that they are women.

While that might seem insignificant, it’s actually a big deal considering that women are generally underrepresented in science — especially in the upper ranks of professional research.

Here, we’ve highlighted 15 female scientists who are doing amazing things, pulled from our article last year listing groundbreaking scientists who are changing the way we see the world.

From a woman who developed a revolutionary blood test that will transform the way we measure our health to an astrophysicist who’s trying to find another Earth, here are some of the most amazing women in science.

