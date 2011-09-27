The 10 Coolest Ads Ever To Appear In Times Square

Kim Bhasin
audi billboard times squareAudi’s interactive experience billboard in Times Square

Photo: Screengrab from AudiofAmerica om YouTube

Times Square is one of the most desirable ad spaces in the world and an icon of advertising culture.It’s a big business — estimated to bring in around $69 million annually — attracting upwards of 40 million visitors each year.

But how do you break through all the clutter and intense sensory overload?

Advertisers are finding ways as technology continues to open up new doors. Whether it’s through massive LED screens or delivering cool interactions with the crowd, there are plenty of ads that have recently popped up that promise to grab your eye.

We’ve compiled 10 of the coolest ads that have appeared in Times Square with videos that show exactly what they do. Take a look.

This billboard for American Eagle's 77kids brand uses an iPad kiosk and facial recognition to put kids up on the big screen rocking out

Forever 21's augmented reality billboard has massive models that interact with viewers by taking pictures and picking people up on the screen

Audi's interactive billboard for its A7 featured QR codes, texting, a Foursquare check-in and promoted a Twitter hashtag

Anderson Cooper's ad to promote his new show also lit up those LED screens, featuring gigantic shots of the man himself

HP featured spokeswoman Serena Williams fighting a robot across 10 different screens, including a giant 23-story one

Toyota's interactive Prius ad allowed you to draw on your iPhone and get your designs put up on the billboard

Domino's showcased one of the coolest new uses of ABC's famous SuperSign, taking the next step in its campaign towards transparency by streaming tons of reviews

Red Bull Racing got everyone's attention in a non-traditional way by pulling off this NASCAR pit stop in the middle of Times Square

Mini put cars up on this massive wraparound set of billboards to promote the Mini Countryman

Marketers are just getting more creative with their billboards

