17 Glorious 3D Places You Have To Check Out On Google Earth

Ellis Hamburger
st peters 400 google earthCan you believe this image is from Google Earth?

Google has done some fancy 3D modelling on many famous landmarks and buildings worldwide.We’ve put together the coolest ones for you to check out, which are all included inside Google Earth.

If you want to experience these places for yourself, make sure you enable “3D buildings” inside Google Earth, then paste the coordinates we provide into the search box.

Check out the beautiful 1 World Trade centre (under construction) at 40.712662, -74.013162

The Atomium in Belgium is at 50.894987, 4.341424

Rome is stunning in Google Earth. Check out St. Peter's at 41.902060, 12.453321

Find the Eiffel Tower at 48.857925, 2.292137

Check out Parliament at 51.500564, -0.124076

Find the Christ The Redeemer statue at -22.951890,-43.210439

The tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, is a can't-miss at 25.197357, 55.265528

Find the Hoover Dam at 36.014649, -114.739750

Find Mt. Everest at 27.985866,86.92844

Mt. Fuji over Lake Kawaguchi -35.361269, 138.731034

Find Beijing's Forbidden City at 39.915195, 116.390468

Check out the ancient Incan city Machu Picchu at -13.164647, -72.545455

Find Mount Rushmore at 43.878981, -103.458909

Google even replicated Stonehenge at 51.178900, -1.826142

Check out the Pyramids in Giza, Egypt at 29.973353, 31.129855

Find the Great Wall of China outside Beijing at 40.350449, 116.003181

