Here's The Coolest New Startup From The Kids At Stanford

Stanford University

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Stanford’s student startup accelerator StartX just hosted its eighth demo day.It’s worth paying attention to StartX because of the success of Google, Instagram, and Snapchat – all companies that were all founded by Stanford graduates.



Out of the 11 companies that presented, Kidaptive is one that stands out.

Kidaptive aims to help parents support their child’s learning development through educational games on the iPad called “appisodes.” The appisodes teach reading, colours and shapes, spatial reasoning, number sense, and social development. Its technology adapts to each child to customise learning and provide tips to parents to help further their child’s education.

Kidaptive co-founders Dylan Arena and P.J. Gunsagar, who presented for the second time at a StartX demo day, has already attracted seed funding from the likes of Patrick Gallagher, co-founder of CrunchFund, Menlo Ventures, and Veddis Ventures.

Arena and Gunsagar first presented at StartX’s spring 2012 demo day, but returned to the winter 2013 demo day seeking further investment.

Kidaptive launched its second appisode, Leo’s Pad 2, last month.

