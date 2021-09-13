Search

10 of the coolest Starbucks stores from around the world

Heather Schlitz
Starbucks store in Costa Rica
A location inside the company’s Costa Rican coffee farm. Starbucks
  • Starbucks has over 32,000 stores in 83 countries.
  • The styles range from glamorous to cozy and from traditional to modern
  • These are some of the chain’s most beautiful and unique locations.
As the world’s biggest fast-food company, Starbucks operates stores in countries from Japan to Costa Rica. Here are some of the coolest stores from the chain’s over 32,000 locations.
Starbucks exterior
Insider toured a US Starbucks location. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Tianjin, China
Starbucks location in Tianjin, China.
store in Tianjin, China. Starbucks
This Starbucks store in Tianjin, China, is housed in what used to be a bank building. The coffeehouse preserved the bank’s original architecture, which features a dome with marble columns and a Renaissance facade.
Kawagoe, Japan
Starbucks store in Kawagoe, Japan.
store in Kawagoe, Japan. Starbucks
Close to Tokyo, this Starbucks store is designed in the style of 18th century Edo era architecture. The location has a traditional tiled roof and a garden.
Hacienda Alsacia in Costa Rica
Starbucks store in Costa Rica
A location inside the company’s Costa Rican coffee farm. Starbucks
This coffehouse is located in Starbucks’ only coffee farm an hour away from Costa Rica’s capital city, San Jose. You can sip coffee at the cafe, which overlooks the Poas Volcano, tour the farm, and experience a coffee tasting.
Hualien City, Taiwan
Taiwan Starbucks locations
store in Hualien City, Taiwan. Starbucks
This location in Hualien City, Taiwan, overlooks the Pacific Ocean and is made from recycled shipping containers.
Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos
Starbucks location in Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos
location in Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos. Starbucks
This store is the first Starbucks location on the island of Turks & Caicos. The light pink exterior is in keeping with the area’s Caribbean style, and the interior features vibrant murals inspired by the island’s marine life.
Paris
Starbucks location in Paris, France.
location in Paris, France. Starbucks
This moody Starbucks store is located in an 18th century stone building off of a cobblestoned street in Paris.
Yangzhou, China
Starbucks location in Yangzhou, China.
location in Yangzhou, China. Starbucks
In Yangzhou, China, this Starbucks location uses features of traditional Chinese architecture, including upturned eaves and exposed wood. 
Ketchum, Idaho
Starbucks location in Ketchum, Idaho.
location in Ketchum, Idaho. Starbucks
Ketchum, Idaho, known for its proximity to major skiing locations, is home to this rustic Starbucks store, which was inspired by ski resorts in nearby Sun Valley. 
Starbucks Reserve Chicago Roastery
Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Chicago
Reserve Chicago Roastery Starbucks
Located on Chicago’s Magnificient Mile, this five-story roastery is the largest Starbucks location in the world and includes on-site coffee bean roasting, a cocktail menu, and an experiential coffee bar. 
Guadalajara, Mexico
Starbucks location in Guadalajara, Mexico.
location in Guadalajara, Mexico. Starbucks
This store in Mexico’s Jalisco province used local artisans to create handcrafted ceiling art, which reflects local art sold in shops and by street vendors.
