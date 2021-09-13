10 of the coolest Starbucks stores from around the world

As the world’s biggest fast-food company, Starbucks operates stores in countries from Japan to Costa Rica. Here are some of the coolest stores from the chain’s over 32,000 locations. Insider toured a US Starbucks location. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Tianjin, China store in Tianjin, China. Starbucks This Starbucks store in Tianjin, China, is housed in what used to be a bank building. The coffeehouse preserved the bank’s original architecture, which features a dome with marble columns and a Renaissance facade.

Kawagoe, Japan store in Kawagoe, Japan. Starbucks Close to Tokyo, this Starbucks store is designed in the style of 18th century Edo era architecture. The location has a traditional tiled roof and a garden.

Hacienda Alsacia in Costa Rica A location inside the company’s Costa Rican coffee farm. Starbucks This coffehouse is located in Starbucks’ only coffee farm an hour away from Costa Rica’s capital city, San Jose. You can sip coffee at the cafe, which overlooks the Poas Volcano, tour the farm, and experience a coffee tasting.

Hualien City, Taiwan store in Hualien City, Taiwan. Starbucks This location in Hualien City, Taiwan, overlooks the Pacific Ocean and is made from recycled shipping containers.

Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos location in Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos. Starbucks This store is the first Starbucks location on the island of Turks & Caicos. The light pink exterior is in keeping with the area’s Caribbean style, and the interior features vibrant murals inspired by the island’s marine life.

Paris location in Paris, France. Starbucks This moody Starbucks store is located in an 18th century stone building off of a cobblestoned street in Paris.

Yangzhou, China location in Yangzhou, China. Starbucks In Yangzhou, China, this Starbucks location uses features of traditional Chinese architecture, including upturned eaves and exposed wood.

Ketchum, Idaho location in Ketchum, Idaho. Starbucks Ketchum, Idaho, known for its proximity to major skiing locations, is home to this rustic Starbucks store, which was inspired by ski resorts in nearby Sun Valley.

Starbucks Reserve Chicago Roastery Reserve Chicago Roastery Starbucks Located on Chicago’s Magnificient Mile, this five-story roastery is the largest Starbucks location in the world and includes on-site coffee bean roasting, a cocktail menu, and an experiential coffee bar.