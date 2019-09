If you missed it, NBA All-Star Weekend was chock-full of high-flying highlights.



Blake Griffin stole the show by dunking over a car, but there were plenty of other prop-less dunks that are well worth a second watch.

You’ll also see some embarrassing exhibitions of sportsmanship, another trick shot video, and sibling violence in the NHL.

