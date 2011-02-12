The Coolest Sports Videos This Week: Christina Aguilera Flubs The Super Bowl

The Packers may have won Super Bowl XLV, but football didn’t create the most memorable moment of Sunday evening’s festivities. That (dis)honour belonged to Christina Aguilera, who botched the words to the National Anthem.



You’ll see that, a 53-second version of the game, and a 2 1/2 minute compilation of all the game’s ads.

It was a big week for music video parodies too. So don’t miss the heart-wrenching rendition of Sting’s “I’ll Be Missing You” from Cleveland fans about LeBron James.

