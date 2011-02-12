US

The Coolest Sports Videos This Week: Christina Aguilera Flubs The Super Bowl

Kevin Baumer
The Packers may have won Super Bowl XLV, but football didn’t create the most memorable moment of Sunday evening’s festivities.  That (dis)honour belonged to Christina Aguilera, who botched the words to the National Anthem.

You’ll see that, a 53-second version of the game, and a 2 1/2 minute compilation of all the game’s ads. 

It was a big week for music video parodies too.  So don’t miss the heart-wrenching rendition of Sting’s “I’ll Be Missing You” from Cleveland fans about LeBron James.

High Schooler dunks, breaks backboard

All the Super Bowl ads in less than two and a half minutes

UConn QB Johnny McEntee's trick shot video

Christina Aguilera messes up the National Anthem

Landry Fields tries to sell his jersey for Modells

How NBA rims feel when Blake Griffin dunks on them

The Super Bowl in 53 seconds

Randy Foye's sick crossover

