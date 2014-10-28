The 21 Coolest New Businesses In San Francisco

Facebook/Canyon Market Canyon Market is a ‘hybrid’ supermarket that caters its products and store events to the neighbourhood of Glen Park.

Due to its progressive attitude and proximity to Silicon Valley, the Bay Area is ripe for hosting cool, new businesses.

From a pirate supply store to bacon-centric eats we found the 21 most intriguing and innovative new businesses in San Francisco. We looked for businesses that opened in the last five years that bring something new to the San Francisco scene.

Know a cool business we missed? Let us know in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.