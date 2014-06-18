The 27 Coolest Small Businesses In The Twin Cities

This is part of the “Moving Forward” series offering advice to small business owners on technology, mentorship, productivity, and growth. “Moving Forward” is sponsored by Ink from Chase®. More posts in the series »

Facebook/handsome.cycles At Handsome Cycles, customers can build their bike from the wheels up.

Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota’s famous Twin Cities, have a lot of love for their local culture, from beer to bands to food trucks. Put together, there’s little you can’t find.

The Twin City small-business scene is thriving, with everything from an “Alice in Wonderland”-themed Korean restaurant to a custom hair-dye bar to a regional sake brewery.

We found 27 cool small businesses that show the best and brightest of the Twin Cities’ innovation and creativity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.