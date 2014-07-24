The 21 Coolest Small Businesses In Toronto

This is part of the “Moving Forward” series offering advice to small business owners on technology, mentorship, productivity, and growth. “Moving Forward” is sponsored by Ink from Chase®. More posts in the series »

Mike Nudelman/Business Insider Restaurants, shops, and startups are taking Toronto by storm.

Canada’s most populous city may be known for the CN Tower, its crack-smoking mayor, and a slew of odd nicknames, including Hogtown, Queen City, T-Dot, and Hollywood North.

But Toronto, roughly a two-hour flight from New York City, serves as a hotbed of innovation with creative startups and cool small businesses making their homes in the city.

From a sustainable poutine eatery to a biometrics device manufacturer, these are the companies helping Toronto emerge as one of the most biz-friendly cities in North America.

