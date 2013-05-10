The 19 Coolest Small Businesses In New Orleans

New Orleans is a hugely popular tourist destination for its food, music, history and Mardi Gras.



The city’s economy took a big hit after Hurricane Katrina devastated the cityscape in 2005. But since then New Orleans has rebuilt and reinvented itself.

From startups to restaurants and bars, several very cool small businesses have sprouted up in the Big Easy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.