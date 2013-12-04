The 22 Coolest Small Businesses In Los Angeles

This is the part of the “Small Business Roundup,” focusing on the coolest small businesses around the country. “Small Business Roundup” is sponsored by UPS. Read more in the series »

The City of Angels is home to some of the hippest people in the country.

So when it comes to cool businesses, they probably know what they’re doing.

We found the 22 coolest small businesses in L.A., from a speakeasy-style bubble tea bar to a specialty hot sauce shop.

Amelia Acosta contributed to this story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.