The 26 Coolest Small Businesses In Denver

Denver Patio Ride Denver Patio Ride provides the ultimate neighbourhood bar crawl.

Like its residents, the small businesses of Denver are pretty cool.

They’re finding clever new ways to bring a unique, local flavour to the city’s food, retail, and services businesses.

The aptly named Mile High City is also a pioneer, sparking debate and new ways of thinking about America’s drug culture. On January 1 it became legal

to buy marijuana in Colorado without a prescription, which has inspired a growing number of cannabis-friendly companies and services.

From food trucks to barbershops, Denver’s laid-back attitude is exemplified in its small businesses.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.