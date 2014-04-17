The 25 Coolest Small Businesses In Washington DC

Twitter/@ArrowineIncDC The Green Hat gin distillery is named for a WWII veteran made famous for supplying bootleg liquor to U.S. Congressmen during Prohibition.

A host of politicians, world leaders, non-profit powerhouses, and creative minds call the nation’s capital home. It’s where global change takes shape, and history is made.

But those changemakers still eat, drink, and shop like the rest of us — and local businesses serve up all they could want and more.

Washington, D.C.’s bustling small business scene has everything from a Prohibition-inspired gin distillery to a coffee shop that uses technology to roast its beans to perfection.

