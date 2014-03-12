The 21 Coolest Small Businesses In Boston

Twitter/@TheCoffeeTrike The Coffee Trike is a full-service, travelling coffee bar on wheels.

Boston is a culturally rich city, combining old and new influences for a thriving small business scene.

Walk the cobblestone streets of the North End, and you’ll discover the most authentic cannolis outside of Italy. Slurp back a freshly shucked oyster at the oldest restaurant in America, just a few blocks from Faneuil Hall.

Or if you’re looking to escape the frigid temperatures, stay inside and check out Beantown’s up-and-coming online startups.

It’s just a wicked cool place to be.

