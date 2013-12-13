The 50 Coolest Small Businesses In America

This is the part of the “Small Business Roundup,” focusing on the coolest small businesses around the country. “Small Business Roundup” is sponsored by UPS. Read more in the series »

This year we found the coolest small businesses in

New York,

Austin,

New Orleans,

Detroit,

Seattle, and

D.C., but small businesses in many other American cities are continuing to innovate like never before.

These up-and-comers — like a floating island restaurant, a vegan strip club, and a pirate supply shop — are shaking up the food and retail industries.

Here’s our year-end roundup of the 50 hottest small businesses around the U.S.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.