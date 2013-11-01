This is the first post of the “Small Business Roundup” This series focuses on the coolest small business around the country. “Small Business Roundup” is sponsored by UPS. Read more posts in the series »

Besides being known for oil, heat waves, and George W. Bush, Texas is now known as something else: a great place to start a small business. Houston in particular is a hub for cool small businesses in the Lone Star State.

From a futuristic Japanese-themed shop to a custom cowboy boot-maker, we’ve rounded up the 24 coolest small businesses in Houston.

Special thanks to Reddit users 56ksatan, TosshiTX, coldxshivers, steelsun, and that23guy for some of these suggestions.

