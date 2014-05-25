The 25 Best Skylines In The World

Shutterstock.com Istanbul ranks as having one of the world’s best skylines.

Every city in the world has a unique skyline. But which is the best?

International building database Emporis attempts to quantify skylines by looking at the number and height of buildings in the world’s major cities. The result is an ever-changing ranking of the world’s most impressive cityscapes.

To rank skylines, Emporis looks at completed skyscrapers (40 floors or more) and high-rises (12-39 floors), and assigns each building a point value based on its floor count. Taller buildings receive significantly higher values (see Emporis’ complete methodology here). TV towers, masts, bridges, and other structures are excluded.

Chicago recently fell in the rankings, while Seoul rose two spots.

#25 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil has 2,567 tall buildings in 1,182 square kilometers.
#24 Osaka, Japan has 1,485 tall buildings in 220 square kilometers.
#23 Jakarta, Indonesia has 419 tall buildings in 661 square kilometers.
#22 Istanbul, Turkey has 2,302 tall buildings in 1,991 square kilometers. #21 Beijing, China has 918 tall buildings in 16,808 square kilometers.
#20 Mumbai, India has 1,328 tall buildings in 621 square kilometers.
#19 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, has 607 tall buildings in 244 square kilometers.
#18 Panama City, Panama has 218 tall buildings in 2,561 square kilometers. #17 Chongqing, China has 549 tall buildings in 82,403 square kilometers.
#16 Shenzhen, China has 373 tall buildings in 2,020 square miles.
#15 Incheon, South Korea has 494 tall buildings in 1,029 square miles.
#14 Toronto, Canada has 1,966 tall buildings in 630 square miles. #13 Busan, South Korea has 347 tall buildings in 528 square miles.
#12 Guangzhou, China has 521 tall buildings in 7,434 square kilometers.
#11 Moscow, Russia has 4,391 tall buildings in 1,081 square kilometers. #10 Tokyo, Japan has 2,765 tall buildings in 621 square kilometers.
#9 Bangkok, Thailand has 913 tall buildings in 1,569 square kilometers.
#8 Shanghai, China has 1,010 tall buildings in 6,639 square kilometers.
#7 São Paulo, Brazil has 5,706 tall buildings in 1,523 square kilometers. #6 Chicago, U.S. has 1,153 tall buildings in 589 square miles.
#5 Dubai, UAE has 650 tall buildings in 3,885 square kilometers.
#4 Seoul, South Korea has 3,001 tall buildings in 616 square kilometers.
#3 Singapore has 4,486 tall buildings in 710 square kilometers. #2 New York City, U.S. has 6,041 tall buildings in 800 square kilometers.
#1 Hong Kong has 7,773 tall buildings in 1,053 square kilometers.

