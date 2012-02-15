Inside The 10 Coolest Shopping Malls On The Planet

Photo: Flickr via Markyboy81

Ski slopes. Wave pools. Chapels. Gondolas.If you don’t like to shop, no problem. The coolest malls offer much more than just stores.



Some of them are the largest in the world, while others are notable for their interesting architecture.

Whatever their features, these malls are bound to impress you in one way or another.

Did we miss your favourite mall? Let us know in the comments.

