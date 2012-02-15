Inside The 10 Coolest Shopping Malls On The Planet

Matthew Kassel
grand canal

Photo: Flickr via Markyboy81

Ski slopes. Wave pools. Chapels. Gondolas.If you don’t like to shop, no problem. The coolest malls offer much more than just stores.

Some of them are the largest in the world, while others are notable for their interesting architecture.  

Whatever their features, these malls are bound to impress you in one way or another.

Did we miss your favourite mall? Let us know in the comments.

1 UTAMA: Located in Selangor, Malaysia, 1 Utama is the fourth largest shopping mall in the world.

The mall holds the largest rooftop garden in Southeast Asia.

There is also an indoor rain forest with koi ponds.

CENTRALWORLD: CentralWorld, in Bangkok, Thailand, is the fifth largest shopping mall in the world.

The space features an indoor salt-water lake with sea lions.

In May 2010, the mall was set on fire during anti-government protests, but reopened in September after repairs.

ISTANBUL CEVAHIR: The Cevahir, in Istanbul, Turkey, is the largest shopping mall in Europe.

Inside, find 343 shops, 50 restaurants, 12 cinemas, a bowling hall, and a roller coaster.

The mall is the sixth largest in the world.

GRAND CANAL SHOPPES: Located in Las Vegas, Nevada, Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian manufactures a street environment indoors.

A gondolier will guide you around the mall if you so desire.

Wolfgang Puck, Mario Batali, and Emeril Lagasse head restaurants in the shopping area.

WEST EDMONTON MALL: Located in Edmonton, Alberta, this mall is the largest in North America and the eighth largest in the world.

The mall features an expansive indoor water park with a wave pool.

Along with a theme park and an ice rink, West Edmonton is home to an underground aquarium.

MALL OF THE EMIRATES: This mall features the Middle East's first indoor ski slope, Ski Dubai.


Opened in 2005, Mall of the Emirates was constructed in the Al Barsha district of Dubai.

A drama theatre and a fourteen-screen movie theatre are also inside.

The Chapel of Love at Mall of America has married over 5,500 couples in the past 15 years.

The mall employs close to 12,000 people and features an aquarium along with a roller coaster and other grand attractions.

ZLOTE TARASY MALL: This mall's central indoor courtyard is covered by a transparent roof.

Located in Warsaw, Poland, the mall is home to the country's first Hard Rock Cafe and Burger King.

Zlote Tarasy was developed by the Jerde Partnership, an American architecture firm.

WESTFIELD LONDON SHOPPING CENTRE: Located in east London, this shopping mall has a variety of luxury stores, including Burberry, Dior, and Gucci.

Can't find your car? No problem, this mall offers valet parking.

Register for hands free shopping when you arrive and you won't have to carry your bags with you while you shop.

Prefer a super size?

Now check out the world's biggest shopping malls >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.