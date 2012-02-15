Inside The 10 Coolest Shopping Malls On The Planet

Photo: Flickr via Markyboy81
Ski slopes. Wave pools. Chapels. Gondolas.If you don’t like to shop, no problem. The coolest malls offer much more than just stores.
Some of them are the largest in the world, while others are notable for their interesting architecture.
Whatever their features, these malls are bound to impress you in one way or another.
Did we miss your favourite mall? Let us know in the comments.
In May 2010, the mall was set on fire during anti-government protests, but reopened in September after repairs.
GRAND CANAL SHOPPES: Located in Las Vegas, Nevada, Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian manufactures a street environment indoors.
WEST EDMONTON MALL: Located in Edmonton, Alberta, this mall is the largest in North America and the eighth largest in the world.
The mall employs close to 12,000 people and features an aquarium along with a roller coaster and other grand attractions.
WESTFIELD LONDON SHOPPING CENTRE: Located in east London, this shopping mall has a variety of luxury stores, including Burberry, Dior, and Gucci.
Register for hands free shopping when you arrive and you won't have to carry your bags with you while you shop.
