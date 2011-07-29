14 More Of The Coolest Resumes Ever

Last month we showed you 13 Insanely Cool Résumés That Landed Interviews At Google And Other Top Jobs.



We got such a big response—and so many new résumés—that we decided to talk to even more job-seekers who have gone all out to grab an employer’s attention.

A creative résumé isn’t for everybody, or every job, but for the people we talked to, their innovative approach paid off.

“How many other people get profiled by multiple international news outlets—and I’m always amazed when I say this—for having a résumé?” says Hagan Blount, who got several interview requests and more than 100,000 hits the month he posted his résumé on his website.

Craig Baute’s résumé bounced around online so much, he got an interview at Apple without even applying for it.

