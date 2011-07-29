14 More Of The Coolest Resumes Ever

Last month we showed you 13 Insanely Cool Résumés That Landed Interviews At Google And Other Top Jobs.
We got such a big response—and so many new résumés—that we decided to talk to even more job-seekers who have gone all out to grab an employer’s attention.
A creative résumé isn’t for everybody, or every job, but for the people we talked to, their innovative approach paid off.
“How many other people get profiled by multiple international news outlets—and I’m always amazed when I say this—for having a résumé?” says Hagan Blount, who got several interview requests and more than 100,000 hits the month he posted his résumé on his website.
Craig Baute’s résumé bounced around online so much, he got an interview at Apple without even applying for it.
Scott Stedman made this résumé after hearing the local board shop where he was applying, was receiving tons of applications. He didn't want to blend in.
'When I handed it to the manager there at the time, he raised an eyebrow and said 'Well this is interesting,' leading me to believe that I had overstepped my bounds,' he says.
But instead, his résumé was a huge hit. 'I got a call that night asking if I'd like to be hired to do graphic design and advertising work for the company.'
'Most people put 'creative, hard-working' on their résumés anyway, so what better way to show it than to prove it right off the bat,' he says.
Scott Neilson's play on colours almost got his CV thrown out, but it managed to finally grab the manager's attention
'I went all out on my CV's presentation and execution,' says Scott Neilson, the creator of this resume.
Neilson used a technique called 'scanimation,' so as the viewer pulled the paper out of the sleeve the octopus, his logo, would appear to be swimming out of the folio. He also used cyan, magenta and yellow ink (the colours of print) as a play on his design work being for print, which almost cost him an interview.
'Really liked the animated octopus effect you used which certainly caught my attention,' a manager told him. 'However I thought the enclosed CV was actually a sample from a printing company and I very nearly threw it away without even noticing the covering letter.'
Sarah Odgers says it's imperative for someone like a graphic designer to have a creative résumé.
'Why hand a boring, Word-based résumé to a potential employer when you can showcase your abilities and personality to create a great first impression?' she says.
Though it's still important to send a résumé that is appropriate to the position you're applying to.
'I once applied for a graphic design job at a government agency with an International Typographic Style-inspired résumé and was literally laughed at by the woman who interviewed me because it seemed over-the-top to her,' Odgers says.
She still got the job, but she learned her résumé might have been best suited for a design studio, or a more creative environment.
When Kendra Wiig found an opening in a company working on a LEGO-themed game, she knew a plain résumé wouldn't do the trick.
'I wanted to make sure a pair of human eyeballs saw my letter,' she says. So she built a LEGO model of the company's mascot, and put her résumé in the fish's jaws.
Wiig didn't get the job, but she got a lot of positive feedback: 'I actually got a personal email back from the hiring manager. He thanked me for sending the résumé and model, with a couple of exclamation points for good measure, and let me know about positions they expected to open up in the near future.'
'I put it out on Facebook and Twitter and asked my friends to share the link with people who thought they might need someone with my skill set and went to sleep,' says Blount. 'When I woke up it had 500 hits.'
By the end of the month, his resume had 100,000 hits and had been featured by Mashable, Yahoo Finance, and Fast Company, among others. But most importantly, he got multiple job interviews and a job offer. He is now designing an idea that he brought to incubator Ingk Labs.
But all feedback hasn't been positive: 'People have commented that it's cluttered,' Blount says. 'If you don't have haters, it means you're doing it wrong.'
Blount has also helped five other people design creative resumes, with about 30 requests waiting in his inbox.
The most important thing a résumé should do, Blount says, is make an employer think your entire career has been building up to working for that company.
'If we can think up something that says that, it's a worthwhile investment,' he says.
'The element of fun with the résumé made it go viral in the cities that I targeted with Facebook ads,' says Baute.
Baute, the founder of Creative Density, a co-working community in Denver, says he used a flow-chart model because it encouraged people to read through it instead of just scanning it over.
Someone he didn't know in San Francisco passed on his résumé to the head of a department in Apple. Even though he didn't get the job, he got an interview.
'It showed the power of creating a résumé that people want to pass around,' he says.
Riccardo Sabatini has updated his the résumés many times through the years, and each is equally creative and attention-grabbing
'I was applying for a social media marketing job, so using a social media venue to create a resume seemed quite appropriate,' says Ferdinandi, who posted his resume on SlideShare.
'That said, this piece supplemented rather than replaced a traditional, boring old resume.'
Social Media Resume View more presentations from Chris Ferdinandi
This Irish graduate spent almost $3,000 on a massive billboard ad asking employers for a job. He was later hired by bookmaker Paddy Power as a communications executive
