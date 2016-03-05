Send us your nominations for the coolest people in UK fintech

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Fireworks light up the London skyline and Big Ben just after midnight on January 1, 2014 in London.

Fintech is huge in the UK. In 2015, over £901 million in VC funding was invested in UK fintechs, according to Innovate Finance. And the UK government is keen to amplify this trend — Prime Minister David Cameron even signed a fintech manifesto.

In April, we’re going to publish our list of people who have made the biggest contribution to financial technology in the UK in the past year — the coolest people in UK fintech.

But in order to do that we need your nominations for who should be on the list.

In the provided form, please post the names of people you think have done the coolest stuff in and for the UK’s fintech community this year. Then, for each person you nominate, please explain what they have done that you think is cool.

What does “cool” mean?

They may have launched an innovative startup

Or perhaps they raised a big funding round

They might work in government and have helped make the UK a fertile environment for fintech

Maybe they funded a few cool companies

They may have made a big impact on the UK’s startup community

And maybe they accomplished something amazing in their careers

You have a few weeks to get your nominations in. Meanwhile, we’ll start working on our own nominations to separate awe-inspiring people from the hype.

