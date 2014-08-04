The 31 Coolest Offices You've Ever Seen

Peter Wurmli Google’s Zurich office, designed by Camenzind Evolution, has egg-shaped meeting rooms.

The savviest companies figured out long ago that a creative and colourful environment can make employees feel more energized and inspired at work.

Today, more and more offices are catching on and beginning to offer cool perks and amenities, such as unmatched views of the city skyline, on-site swimming pools, and themed conference rooms.

With the help of Glassdoor, online research, and company contacts, we compiled a list of 31 of the most interesting office spaces.

The Movember Foundation renovated Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds' dance studio into a sleek office space for the modern worker. Movember HQ in Culver City Google has a water lounge for relaxation. Designed by Camenzind Evolution Facebook has a literal Facebook wall that anyone can write on. Bloomberg's office is sleek and fancy. Netflix has big movie photos on the bathroom doors. HUMAN Healthy Vending makes the office look like a posh lounge. Beats Electronics has walls that can be used as whiteboards. Kickstarter has a rooftop garden for employees to hang out. Dyson has a wall of vacuums and a mini-cooper in the lobby. Nike has a man-made body of water, Lake Nike, in the heart of campus. Twitter makes you feel like you walked into a giant birdhouse. Twitter HQ in San Francisco OpenTable has a modern design that reflects their informal, versatile culture. Microsoft makes you feel like you just stepped into a retreat. Box has beautiful furniture for their employees to lounge on. Foursquare has British style phone booths in its common room. Food52 uses tables that the staff built themselves, with materials from Ikea and Queens lumber yard. Fuelled has a conference room with an entrance disguised as a wardrobe. Meetup has a 'fun room' on the second floor for office parties or meetings. LinkedIn has an arcade room for employees who want to take a break. Epic has a building that is highly envied in the world of architectural design. Rap Genius has an amazing view of the New York City skyline from its deck. Infosys has a beautiful pool outside the building. Campari America has a 'bar lab' for flavour innovations and recipe testing. Campari America HQ in San Francisco Stack Exchange has a Super Mario themed bathroom. Appnexus features a poetry nook for further inspiration. Rovio has the coolest seats for casual meetings. Code and Theory has Andy Warhol's work on its walls. Salesforce has a colour scheme that is loud and bright. Shutterstock has an Alice in Wonderland themed game room. Barkbox is a dog lover's paradise. Tumblr has its own office pet, called Tommy the Pomeranian.

