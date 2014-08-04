The 31 Coolest Offices You've Ever Seen

Peter WurmliGoogle’s Zurich office, designed by Camenzind Evolution, has egg-shaped meeting rooms.
The savviest companies figured out long ago that a creative and colourful environment can make employees feel more energized and inspired at work.
Today, more and more offices are catching on and beginning to offer cool perks and amenities, such as unmatched views of the city skyline, on-site swimming pools, and themed conference rooms.
With the help of Glassdoor, online research, and company contacts, we compiled a list of 31 of the most interesting office spaces.
The Movember Foundation renovated Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds' dance studio into a sleek office space for the modern worker.
Movember HQ in Culver City
Food52 uses tables that the staff built themselves, with materials from Ikea and Queens lumber yard.
Campari America HQ in San Francisco
