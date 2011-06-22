The Coolest Offices In NYC

While most settle for a kitchen stocked with snacks or a lounge to take a break in, the employees in these offices can find inspiration without leaving their workplace.
Indeed, studies have found that everything — from the quality of a view to the height of a ceiling, from the wall colour to the furniture — shapes how people think and perform.
Bloomberg’s New York’s office gives out sodas, fresh fruit, salads and candy bars for free. “I want people to be well-fed and satisfied. I want them to be able to grab a cup of coffee with a colleague and hash things out,” Michael Bloomberg told Fast Company. “But most of all I want them to stay here. I don’t want them leaving.”
DIANE VON FURSTENBERG: the office houses DVF's flagship store, a 5,000-square-foot showroom and event space, offices and studios for a 120 people, an executive suite, and a penthouse apartment.
IAC: This Internet company's office in Chelsea was crafted with a flexible furniture system that adjusts to the fluctuating building shell.
IAC: Blasts of colour punctuate the spaces, which graduate from opaque to clear and then to opaque again.
BUMBLE AND BUMBLE: The building accommodates a salon, the corporate headquarters, and a training facility.
SPOTWELDERS: This 5,000 square feet video-editing office by the Holland Tunnel. has 42 windows and four editing suites
GOOGLE: Located over Chelsea Market, the office has slides (like you see below), scooters, and legos.
CREATIVE TIME: This public arts nonprofit has reflective materials, translucent orange sliding walls, and 'Cones of Silence' - a combination of light fixture and acoustic felt - that provide a sense of enclosure.
TBWACHIATDAY: Rising above this atrium is a stainless steel ship-like wall, screening the open work areas, with porthole openings.
ETSY: Located in DUMBO, Brooklyn, Estsy's office has meeting room named after bands and food and supply shelves stocked with paint.
JWT: One of the oldest and largest advertising agencies in the world, JWT's office has five floors and is designed to accommodate over 900 employees.
JWT: The design was based on a tree with branches as a symbol of storytelling. A new staircase, representing the trunk, penetrates opened up double-height floors.
THE NEW YORK TIMES: The design has a transparent glass tower screened by planes of glazed terracotta tubes that appear to float above the street.
THE NEW YORK TIMES: The building has an advanced sunshading system, floor-to-ceiling glass, increased ceiling heights, and displaced ventilation.
STRAWBERRY FROG: This advertising agency on Madison Square Park uses red and green colours as highlights all throughout.
WONDERFACTORY: Located in Chelsea, this strong visual concept was created through the use of colour and applies graphics, retaining its loft-like qualities.
ACUMEN FUND: coloured curtains and deep blue chairs and walls set a contrast against white cubicles and cabinets.
DOW JONES: To facilitate the rapid exchange of information and ideas Within the media hub, a giant LCD display surrounded by smaller LCD screens line the perimeter of the space.
DOW JONES: The central reception area serves as a gathering point, and links to the caf socializing areas, the connecting staircase, and overlooks the media hub located one floor below.
