The Coolest Offices In NYC

While most settle for a kitchen stocked with snacks or a lounge to take a break in, the employees in these offices can find inspiration without leaving their workplace.



Indeed, studies have found that everything — from the quality of a view to the height of a ceiling, from the wall colour to the furniture — shapes how people think and perform.

Bloomberg’s New York’s office gives out sodas, fresh fruit, salads and candy bars for free. “I want people to be well-fed and satisfied. I want them to be able to grab a cup of coffee with a colleague and hash things out,” Michael Bloomberg told Fast Company. “But most of all I want them to stay here. I don’t want them leaving.”

