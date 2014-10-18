10 Of The Coolest Office Spaces In The US

Cube farms with fluorescent lights may describe the majority of today’s American offices,but increasingly savvy companies — especially those in tech — are creating newer, cooler, more innovative spaces for their employees.
“They understand it can help recruit talent and foster creativity among employees,” says Scott Dobroski, a community expert at Glassdoor, a popular online career community.
“Employees often feel more creative and innovative when they’re in a physical workplace that supports this same sentiment.”
Earlier this year, with help from Glassdoor, we published a slideshow of the 31 most inspiring offices. After sifting through the thousands of photos submitted to its site by employees, it discovered a few more to add to the list.
Zappos introduced a UFO-shaped conference room in the center of its courtyard that can be booked for meetings.
HomeAway, an online vacation marketplace headquartered in Austin, Texas, built its own miniature roof with a hammock for working and relaxing.
HubSpot, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, uses modern design to attract its employees to a new lounge.
JustFab, a lifestyle fashion company headquartered in Los Angeles, has an in-house photo studio where employees capture images for their online community.
Red Door Interactive, a strategic partnering firm, has an open floor plan for employees to work, eat, and play.
