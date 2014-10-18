10 Of The Coolest Office Spaces In The US

Cube farms with fluorescent lights may describe the majority of today’s American offices,but increasingly savvy companies — especially those in tech — are creating newer, cooler, more innovative spaces for their employees.

“They understand it can help recruit talent and foster creativity among employees,” says Scott Dobroski, a community expert at Glassdoor, a popular online career community.

“Employees often feel more creative and innovative when they’re in a physical workplace that supports this same sentiment.”

Earlier this year, with help from Glassdoor, we published a slideshow of the 31 most inspiring offices. After sifting through the thousands of photos submitted to its site by employees, it discovered a few more to add to the list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.