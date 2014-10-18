10 Of The Coolest Office Spaces In The US

Jacquelyn Smith
Starbucks kitchenCourtesy of GlassdoorThe Starbucks cafeteria.

Cube farms with fluorescent lights may describe the majority of today’s American offices,but increasingly savvy companies — especially those in tech — are creating newer, cooler, more innovative spaces for their employees.

“They understand it can help recruit talent and foster creativity among employees,” says Scott Dobroski, a community expert at Glassdoor, a popular online career community.
“Employees often feel more creative and innovative when they’re in a physical workplace that supports this same sentiment.”

Earlier this year, with help from Glassdoor, we published a slideshow of the 31 most inspiring offices. After sifting through the thousands of photos submitted to its site by employees, it discovered a few more to add to the list.

Zappos introduced a UFO-shaped conference room in the center of its courtyard that can be booked for meetings.

Starbucks brings Seattle-based employees together with a homey, full-service cafeteria.

Groupon uses themed spaces, such as a Tiki room, to spark creativity.

Ogilvy & Mather, an advertising agency, provides a gym for its employees.

HomeAway, an online vacation marketplace headquartered in Austin, Texas, built its own miniature roof with a hammock for working and relaxing.

Salesforce.com boasts a colourful kitchen with various sitting areas and coffee and food options.

HubSpot, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, uses modern design to attract its employees to a new lounge.

JustFab, a lifestyle fashion company headquartered in Los Angeles, has an in-house photo studio where employees capture images for their online community.

Red Door Interactive, a strategic partnering firm, has an open floor plan for employees to work, eat, and play.

Oracle promotes healthy living with an in-house basketball and volleyball court.

