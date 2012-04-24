NOMINATIONS WANTED: Please Tell Us Your favourite New Business In San Francisco

Photo: Flickr/mmcrae01
In honour of the entrepreneurs who are expanding San Francisco’s commercial scene, we’re compiling a list of the coolest businesses that opened in San Francisco since the beginning of 2011. We’ve already got a couple contenders in mind, such as Blissmo, a start up that connects eco-friendly customers with sustainable products.
Who do you think deserves to make the list, and why? Let us know in the comments, or send us an email at [email protected] We’ll keep the nominations open through May 8.
A few criteria to keep in mind:
- The business must have opened in San Francisco in 2011
- Businesses that started elsewhere and moved into the San Francisco market in 2011 are fine, but not places that were around in San Francisco before 2011 and expanded this year.
- We’re looking for businesses that provide goods or services. Sorry folks, that means no non-profits.
Thanks for your help.
