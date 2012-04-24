NOMINATIONS WANTED: Please Tell Us Your favourite New Business In San Francisco

Photo: Flickr/mmcrae01

In honour of the entrepreneurs who are expanding San Francisco’s commercial scene, we’re compiling a list of the coolest businesses that opened in San Francisco since the beginning of 2011. We’ve already got a couple contenders in mind, such as Blissmo, a start up that connects eco-friendly customers with sustainable products.





Who do you think deserves to make the list, and why? Let us know in the comments, or send us an email at [email protected] We’ll keep the nominations open through May 8.

A few criteria to keep in mind:

The business must have opened in San Francisco in 2011

Businesses that started elsewhere and moved into the San Francisco market in 2011 are fine, but not places that were around in San Francisco before 2011 and expanded this year.

We’re looking for businesses that provide goods or services. Sorry folks, that means no non-profits.

Thanks for your help.

DON’T MISS: The 45 Coolest New Businesses In New York City >





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.