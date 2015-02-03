The small businesses in the Windy City will blow you away.
From a nerdtastic bar in Wicker Park to an art gallery for carpentry lovers (or a carpentry store for art lovers) in Pilsen, these are the 25 coolest new businesses in Chicago.
We defined “new” as a business that opened in the past five years or so.
6398 West 74th St., Bedford Park
What it is: The first Latin microbrewery in the US.
Why it's cool: Located just outside Chicago, the first Latin microbrewery, or cervecería, in the US infuses its brews with ancho chilli, piloncillo cane sugar, and other Latin flavours. Inspired by an Aztec myth, 5 Rabbit names all of its beers to coincide with the Aztec calendar.
Online, based in Chicago and Dallas
What it is: An online specialty food shopping community.
Why it's cool: Artisanal foods ordered online and delivered to your door -- that's Artizone. The clever, convenient service offers a curated collection of the very best artisans in your area. This unique portal provides aggregated access to authentic, handcrafted food items from the finest purveyors that have carefully curated high-quality products.
What it is: A gallery and store that combines art and carpentry.
Why it's cool: Floyd Davis is a skilled carpenter who started Artpentry (the name combines the words 'art' and 'carpentry') as a place to showcase and sell his creative works, and the works of other independent, local artists. Also a space devoted to sound and music, Artpentry is best known for the Gentleman's Boombox, a collection of vintage trunks and suitcases converted into functional music players.
What it is: A restaurant full of European-inspired diner food.
Why it's cool: Au Cheval's not your typical diner, with dishes like a fried bologna sandwich, duck-heart hash, and a pork porterhouse. But like a regular diner they serve burgers, and they are excellent. Au Cheval has more than 30 international beers on tap to go with its Euro theme.
640 North La Salle Dr., Suite 535
What it is: A new kind of personal-loan company.
Why it's cool: AvantCredit is built from a team of passionate Chicagoans looking to change the online lending industry. Founded in 2012, AvantCredit's mission is to provide responsible people with access to competitive, personal loans. Unlike many other lending companies, AvantCredit has lower interest rates and guarantees that you'll speak to a person on the phone seven days a week.
What it is: A café that uses the 'miracle berry' -- a food supplement that makes sour foods taste sweet -- in its coffee and pastries.
Why it's cool: When you order at Berrista Coffee, your food comes with a small red 'miracle berry,' a fruit that temporarily makes sour food taste sweet. This eliminates the need for sugar or other artificial sweeteners. In addition to serving coffee, Berrista also serves delicious doughnuts, pastries, and savory treats -- most of which are made without sugar.
What it is: An app dedicated to talking about whiskey.
Why it's cool: Casual drinkers and whiskey connoisseurs alike will enjoy this app, which allows users to look up new whiskey brands and keep track of their favourites. Simply scan the label to learn the liquor's history, how it's made, and read reviews. And there's no drinking alone here; the app lets you connect with other whiskey lovers to share comments and photos.
What it is: A software program that helps keep patients from overpaying for prescriptions.
Why it's cool: When it comes to prescription costs, doctors and patients alike are usually in the dark. Doc&i aims to help doctors prescribe the best medications possible for each patient by allowing them to compare drug prices and insurance plans. It shows the cheapest pharmacies for filling each prescription to help patients cut costs even farther.
Wherever your dirty clothes are in Chicago
What it is: An on-demand laundry and dry-cleaning service.
Why it's cool: Log in to DRYV's website and put in a request for dry cleaning. Within an hour, a DRYVer will be at your door to pick up your dirty clothing, and you can follow along on the site (or the app) to see at what step in the cleaning process DRYV is in. The affordable service is available weekdays, nights, and weekends.
What it is: A restaurant that specialises in pairing food and beer.
Why it's cool: The perfect drink not only completes a meal but can also elevate it from good to great. And at Dusek's they aim to do just that. The restaurant's signature offering, the Ordinary, pairs the meal of the day with a complementary craft beer from Dusek's extensive list. Named after the founder of Chicago's Thalia Hall, John Dusek, Dusek's Beer and Board was named Chicago magazine's 2014 restaurant of the year.
What it is: A micro restaurant that serves fewer than 20 people each night.
Why it's cool: Dining at EL Ideas is an interactive experience, with each of the dishes explained by the chef and his small staff. Dinner runs about $US145 a person and starts at the same time, with the same menu, for each guest, as if they're all dining together. The menu changes regularly, but it might feature dishes such as wagyu beef made with sake and maitake mushrooms or duck made with limequat, turnip, and chocolate.
What it is: A florist company for a good cause.
Why it's cool: Every Flowers for Dreams purchase benefits a Chicago-based charity, and the company donates 25% of its profits to worthy causes. The company's flowers are sourced organically, grown sustainably, and delivered in and around Chicago. Since its founding a couple years ago, Flowers for Dreams has donated over $US62,000 to charities.
What it is: A bar for geeks by geeks.
Why it's cool: Geek Bar Beta opened as a popup a few months ago to such an overwhelmingly positive reception that the owners decided to extend the popup's stay while prepping to open a permanent location on North Clybourn Avenue early in 2015. All food and drink menu items are geek-themed ('curds against humanity' poutine and the 'care for a jelly baby?' cocktail with pink Starburst syrup and a Pop Rocks rim), and enjoyed any time, even during bar events like D&D tournaments, movie nights, and meet-and-geek mixers.
303 East Upper Wacker Dr., #400
What it is: An easy-to-use hiring platform that seeks to find the best employees for your company.
Why it's cool: Hireology streamlines hiring to help businesses track down and choose the best candidates without wasting unnecessary time comparing résumés. Their platform creates scorecards to compare and rank qualified candidates, as well as keep all candidate information in one organised space.
What it is: A dating app for high-school students.
Why it's cool: Kiss is a dating app that allows high-schoolers to anonymously gauge their chances for a romantic relationship with people in their social circles. Users digitally send a 'kiss' to a friend, an anonymous message that includes a picture of the user and of two other peers. The receiver -- not knowing who of the three the message came from -- selects the person they're interested in, allowing the sender to know if they have a chance or not without risking embarrassment.
What it is: An '80s- and '90s-themed clothing store.
Why it's cool: Whether you're searching for an authentic old-school party outfit or an addition to your wardrobe, this shop is packed with one-of-a-kind finds from the '80s and '90s. From electric sweatshirts to floral print dresses, there's always something new to uncover. You can pick up accessories featuring your favourite '90s icons, such as a Michael Jackson necklace or Wu-Tang Clan earrings.
What it is: A members-only supper club for mixology drinks.
Why it's cool: A 'social mixology experiment,' Liquor Lab is like an exclusive supper club, only each course of the 'meal' is a different drink. Only members know where each night out will be held, and the location and menu changes every time.
What it is: A hip restaurant and uber-boutique hotel.
Why it's cool: L&E is one of the hippest places Chicagoans come to eat, where executive chef Matthew Kerney serves up a constantly rotating menu of fresh farm-to-table dishes, such as buckwheat cannelloni or crispy Arctic char. Keep the party going in one of their six guests rooms, where you can stay overnight for a reasonable price.
What it is: A company that turns video games into live action games.
Why it's cool: A cross between paintball and video games, Lyteshot's handheld gun connects to your smartphone, turning video games into live action adventures you can enjoy outside. Tech-savvy gamers can also incorporate their own 3D-printed components with Lyteshot's technology to create custom rules and games.
What it is: A 1930s-style Chinese tea house.
Why it's cool: Madame Zuzu's was started by Billy Corgan, frontman of the Smashing Pumpkins. Patrons who visited the tea house for its grand opening in 2012 were able to meet Corgan and hear him play some acoustic sets. These days, Madame Zuzu's still operates as a part-time concert venue, where guests can simultaneously catch a show and sample exotic teas.
What it is: A learning startup that curates online skill-building.
Why it's cool: MentorMob allows users to create online 'learning playlists' for a variety of subjects and skills. You can learn anything from new languages to musical instruments to school subjects. Anyone who browses MentorMob looking to learn something new will be able to see the best demos and how-tos on the internet, and 'bypass all the junk.'
222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, Suite 1212
What it is: An online property management platform.
Why it's cool: Founded in April 2012 to bring more landlords into the digital age, Rentalutions helps landlords manage their properties. With this program, landlords can manage their property rentals online and run background and credit checks on tenants.
What it is: A '60s inspired retro cocktail bar in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighbourhood.
Why it's cool: Classic drinks, bowls of punch, 'swanky decor,' and great snacks make this recently opened bar a favourite for people frequenting the nearby Webster Place movie theatre. The bar also hosts fun '60s-inspired events like card night, complete with retro-styled decks.
What it is: An antiques shop that specialises in taxidermy and other oddities.
Why it's cool: For a kitschy piece that's sure to stand out, look no further than Woolly Mammoth. This shop features an eclectic collection of vintage items, from stuffed wildlife to skulls and bones to classic toys. You can even get in on the action yourself with one of their how-to taxidermy events.
