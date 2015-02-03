The small businesses in the Windy City will blow you away.

From a nerdtastic bar in Wicker Park to an art gallery for carpentry lovers (or a carpentry store for art lovers) in Pilsen, these are the 25 coolest new businesses in Chicago.

We defined “new” as a business that opened in the past five years or so.

Know a cool small business we missed? Tell us in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.