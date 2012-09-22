NOMINATIONS WANTED: What Is The Coolest New Business In Chicago?

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In honour of the entrepreneurs who are expanding Chicago’s commercial scene, we’re compiling a list of the coolest businesses that opened in Chicago in the past year.

We’ve already got a couple contenders in mind, like Furnishly, a startup that aims to change the way people buy local furniture, and The Drinkingbird, a throwback 60s cocktail lounge.





Who do you think deserves to make the list, and why? Let us know in the comments, or send us an email at [email protected]. We’ll keep the nominations open through September 24th.

A few criteria to keep in mind:

The business must have opened in Chicago in the past year, so nothing from before September 1st, 2011.

Businesses that started elsewhere and moved into the Chicago market over the last year are fine, but not places that were around in Chicago before last year and expanded this year.

We’re looking for businesses that provide goods or services. Sorry folks, that means no non-profits.

Thanks for your help.

DON’T MISS: The 25 Coolest New Businesses In San Francisco >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.