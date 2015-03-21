The 21 coolest new businesses in Boston

101 Federal St.

What it is: A new cycling studio that makes working out convenient and affordable for everyone.

Why it's cool: Spinning is the hottest fitness trend right now, but it can be pricey. B/SPOKE offers fitness classes and lifestyle products, from apparel to workout music, at more affordable prices than many of its competitors -- as little as $US15 a class. And clients never have to worry about being unsatisfied. 'My cofounder Ryan and I are always in the studio,' cofounder Mark Partin said. 'We listen to our clients' needs and pivot our plans if we feel that we are not meeting them.'