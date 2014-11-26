The 24 Coolest New Businesses In Berlin

Google Earth At Très Bonjour, everything — and we mean everything — is made of latex.

Increasingly known as the hipster capital of Germany, Berlin is home to its fair share of trendy bars, concept restaurants, and contemporary street art.

We rounded up 24 of the coolest new places the city has to offer, from a latex-only boutique to a swimming pool-turned-nightclub to a restaurant that doubles as a tattoo parlor.

For this list, we focused on Berlin-based businesses that opened within the past five years or so. Know a cool business we missed? Let us know in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.