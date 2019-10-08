The 7 'coolest' neighbourhoods across the US where the food is good, the art scene is hot, and the culture is thriving

Mia2you/Shutterstock Downtown Miami is the seventh-coolest neighbourhood in the US.

For your next getaway, why not try something off the radar?

Time Out recently ranked 50 of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world. As part of its 2019 Time Out Index survey, the publication asked more than 27,000 urbanites around the world about their opinions. Incorporating insights from experts – Time Out editors and contributing writers – it ranked the neighbourhoods that are the ultimate “cultural and culinary hotspots right now,” James Manning wrote.

Of that list, seven are in the US. They range from coast to coast, and most happen to be in cities near or on the water, whether it’s Chicago or San Francisco.

So forget places like Manhattan and South Beach – neighbourhoods like Astoria and Downtown Miami are where it’s at.

Here are the seven “coolest” neighbourhoods in the US.

7. Downtown Miami, Florida, is known for its nightlife and restaurants.

Average cost of a hotel in Miami:

$US114

Notable highlights: Catch a HEAT game at American Airlines Arena or a show at the Adrienne Arsht Centre for Performing Arts, as recommended by the Miami Herald. Or, enjoy the outdoors at Bayfront Park.

What the experts say: “More places to drink and new restaurants are expected to come, and Downtown is already the only place in Miami to get its second wind after-after-hours,”James Manning wrote for Time Out.

6. Dogpatch, San Francisco, California, is known for its craft breweries and creatives.

Average cost of a hotel in San Francisco:

$US214

Notable highlights: Aislyn Greene for New York Magazine called Dogpatch “San Francisco’s artsiest neighbourhood.” She suggested exploring the American Industrial Centre, which has studio spaces home to artists and the like; Hugomento, a shop of porcelains and ceramics; and Romer Young Gallery, which features artists of all levels.

What the experts say: “The main drag along Third Street – which you can roam on foot or by hopping on the T line of the Muni Metro – is a browser’s dream,” Manning wrote.

5. Corktown, Detroit, Michigan, is known for its Irish heritage and craft cocktails.

Average cost of a hotel in Detroit: $US132

Notable highlights: Visiting Motown Museum, shopping for artisan goods at Pure Detroit, and taking a tour with the Antique Touring Company are among the top 10 things to do in Corktown, according to TripAdvisor.

What the experts say: “Packed full of everything from freshly baked bagels to craft coffee and Thai-inspired cuisine to slow-roasted BBQ, Michigan Avenue is a great place to start your adventures,” Manning wrote.

4. Holly, Austin, Texas, is known for its hip culture.

Average cost of a hotel in Austin: $US132

Notable highlights: Pick up breakfast tacos from Juan in a Million, Erin Russell recommends for Eater Austin. The area is also home to plenty of parks for picnicking and hiking, like Edward Rendon, Sr. Park and Metz Park.

What the experts say: “Very much a rising cultural hub, Holly attracts artists, musicians and young creatives like metal filings to a magnet,” Manning wrote.

3. Pilsen, Chicago, Illinois, is known for its Mexican cuisine.

Conchi Martinez/Shutterstock

Average cost of a hotel in Chicago: $US189

Notable sights: Pilsen, Chicago, has a large Mexican-American community, Emmi Barrett wrote for The Culture Trip, so head to the National Museum of Mexican Art. Enjoy the neighbourhood’s music scene with trips to Simone’s for Sunday karaoke and The Dojo for some underground music.

What the experts say: “…make time to wander off the beaten path to discover the splashy murals lining streets and alleyways, many of which tell stories of the area’s eclectic past,” Manning wrote.

2. Astoria, New York, is known for its diversity and art scene.

Average cost of a hotel in Astoria: $US206

Notable highlights: According to Shaye Weaver for AM New York, the Socrates Sculpture Park, Welling Court Mural Project, and Museum of the Moving Image are must-sees.

What the experts say: “… you’ll find yourself caught up in a bustle of people running errands at decades-old shops, lingering over meals at buzzy new restaurants and rubbing elbows with neighbours from around the globe,” Manning wrote.

1. Historic Filipinotown in Los Angeles is known for its street art and food.

Average cost of a hotel in Los Angeles: $US237

Notable highlights: According to Andy Wang for Food and Wine, Historic Filipinotown is LA’s “next great dining neighbourhood.” Try Woon Kitchen or Porridges + Puffs. Head to Gabba Alley features eye-popping wall murals, wrote Aira Pamintuan for LAFOOD.

What the experts say: “As LA’s other gentrifying areas ditch any sense of character and culture in favour of the latest generic-chic hotness, Historic Filipinotown is propping up its own,” Manning wrote.

