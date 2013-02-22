Here's The Coolest-Looking New Game For PS4

Photo: Sony

Sony announced its new video game console, the PlayStation 4, last night after working on it for about five years. It also revealed a handful of new games that will be available on the system.



inFAMOUS Second Son looks especially cool.

The protagonist, Delsin Rowe, has superhuman abilities and is on the run from the oppressive Department of Unified Protection. Every choice he makes affects the future of everyone around him.

Check out the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

