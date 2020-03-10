The 18 coolest cars that were supposed to debut at the Geneva International Motor Show, which was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

BMW BMW Concept i4.

The Geneva International Motor Show was cancelled last week amid coronavirus concerns, but carmakers still showed off their latest and greatest ideas one way or another.

Plenty of further-out electric-vehicle concepts were unveiled, including the Hyundai Prophecy, the Renault Morphoz, and the Polestar Precept.

Among the production or near-production EVs revealed were the Citroën Ami, the Fiat 500, and the BMW i4.

Some massively powerful and pricey supercars also debuted, including the Koenigsegg Gemera, the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, and the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar.

The Geneva International Motor Show may have been called off due to coronavirus concerns, but that didn’t stop the new-car debuts. The show must go on, after all – even without the show itself.

The Geneva event, which is one of the most important car shows of the year and was scheduled for last week, was cancelled at the last minute after the Swiss government banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people, prompting car companies to reveal their latest and greatest creations by other means. Some manufacturers opted for online livestreams, while others issued photos and press releases.

Although everything didn’t quite go as planned, there were still plenty of new concept cars and production models to gawk at over the last couple of weeks.

From compact cars to supercars, SUVs to sedans, and EVs to gas guzzlers, here are some of the coolest cars that were supposed to be on display at the Geneva Motor Show, but instead got their spotlight elsewhere.

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

Bugatti Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

The Chiron Pur Sport is Bugatti’s answer to customers who asked for a handling-focused car that’s not built solely for top speed. It’s lighter and stiffer than the standard Chiron, and a gargantuan, six-foot wing in the back keeps the car firmly planted when ripping around corners.

Bugatti only plans to make 60 models, and each one will cost $US3.3 million.

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volkswagen From left to right: VW Golf GTD, GTI, and GTE.

A new Volkswagen GTI is enough to make any car nerd’s day. In anticipation of the motor show, the eighth generation of VW’s legendary hot hatch debuted with 245 horsepower for European models and a new design.

Volkswagen also took the wraps off of the GTI’s latest diesel and hybrid siblings – the GTD and GTE – but, unfortunately, those models aren’t destined for the US market.

Hyundai Prophecy

Hyundai Hyundai Prophecy.

Hyundai unveiled a sleek electric concept car on March 3 that looks like a mashup between a Porsche 911 and a Tesla Model 3. Inside, the Prophecy sports a pair of joysticks instead of a conventional steering wheel, since, theoretically, the driver is meant to kick back while an autonomous driving system chauffeurs them around.

Citroën Ami

Citroën Citroën Ami.

The Citroën Ami is an adorable, all-electric “quadricycle” that’s so small, you don’t need a licence to drive it. It boasts a 43-mile range and a top speed of 28 mph, according to Citroën.

The Ami costs roughly $US6,600 to buy outright, or you can long-term lease one for around $US22 per month. But like so many excellent, tiny city cars, the Ami will only be sold in Europe.

Toyota GR Yaris

Toyota Toyota GR Yaris.

The GR Yaris – Toyota’s awesome, 261-horsepower, four-wheel-drive hatchback with a manual gearbox – was set to make its European debut in Geneva. Toyota doesn’t plan to sell the hot hatch stateside, but we can still dream, can’t we?

Toyota GR Supra 2.0

Toyota The 2021 Toyota Supra 2.0.

Along with the GR Yaris, Toyota planned to display another member of its Gazoo Racing lineup – the new GR Supra 2.0. The Supra 2.0 is a more affordable, four-cylinder alternative to the Supra 3.0, which means means more Supra to go around.

Koenigsegg Gemera

Koenigsegg Koenigsegg Gemera.

Last week, Swedish boutique carmaker Koenigsegg dropped the Gemera, its first four-seater. With more torque than a semi, more horsepower than a Formula One car, and a claimed 0-to-62-mph time of 1.9 seconds, it’s probably the most absurd family hauler money can buy.

BMW i4

BMW BMW Concept i4

After a lot of teasing, BMW finally unveiled a near-production version of its latest all-electric luxury sedan, the i4, on March 3. BMW says the i4 concept serves up 530 horsepower, an EPA-estimated range of 270 miles, and a 0-to-62-mph time of four seconds, which may make it a formidable competitor to the Tesla Model 3.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe

Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe.

The Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S Coupe is a high-performance SUV that hits 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds, according to the company. Rated at 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, the GLE 63 S Coupe packs ridiculous amounts of power for a family SUV.

Mercedes had planned to show off the super-fast SUV in Geneva, so we’ll have to wait a little longer to see it up close.

Bentley Mulliner Bacalar

Bentley Bentley Mulliner Bacalar.

On March 3, Bentley took the wraps off the Bacalar, an ultra-limited-production, open-top grand tourer with a W12 engine rated at 650 horsepower. It’s packed full of opulent touches – such as 5,000-year-old wood cladding on the dash – which may help explain the Bacalar’s $US2 million asking price.

Bentley plans to hand build 12 Bacalars, and all cars are already spoken for.

Polestar Precept

Polestar Polestar Precept.

The Precept is the latest concept vehicle from Volvo’s high-performance electric-car brand, Polestar. The striking concept car showcases Polestar’s environmentally friendly manufacturing practices, with an interior made partially from recycled cork, plastic bottles, and fishing nets.

Aston Martin V12 Speedster

Aston Martin Aston Martin V12 Speedster.

Aston Martin debuted the new V12 Speedster, a $US1 million supercar with no windshield and no option for a roof, on March 4. It will be a track-only car in the US, Aston told Business Insider, and only 88 models will be built.

Brabus 800 Adventure XLP

Brabus Brabus 800 Adventure XLP.

Brabus – the tuning company known for tricking out Mercedes-Benz models, from Smart Cars to Maybachs – planned to bring one of its latest creations to Geneva for all to see. The Brabus 800 Adventure XLP, based on the Mercedes G-Wagen, is a monstrous pickup truck with 800 horsepower and an optional high-performance drone attached to the bed.

It comes with a reported sticker price of more than $US600,000, and the drone package will run you a cool $US85,000.

Renault Morphoz

Renault Renault Morphoz.

The Renault Morphoz might have taken the cake for the most innovative concept car at Geneva – if the show had ever taken place, that is.

The car ingeniously shrinks for driving in cities, and expands on demand for longer road trips. In its elongated form, the Morphoz can travel up to 435 miles on a charge, according to Renault.

Fiat 500

Fiat Fiat 500.

Fiat’s new 500 electric hatchback debuted in Milan on March 4, with a 42-kWh battery pack and a WLTP-estimated 199 miles of range – more than double that of the prior 500e model.

The electric hatchback hasn’t been confirmed for the US, but Fiat said it’s considering its options in the North American market.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio GTA

Alfa Romeo Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio GTAm.

Alfa Romeo unveiled two power-packed versions of its lauded Giulia Quadrifoglio sport sedan this week. The GTA and GTAm are both roughly 220 pounds lighter than the standard car, and each generates a claimed 540 horsepower from a 2.9-litre, twin-turbocharged V6.

The GTAm – the more track-focused variant – sports an aggressive front splitter, a massive rear wing, a roll cage, and no back seats. Only 500 GTA and GTAm models will be built.

McLaren 765LT

McLaren McLaren 765LT

The McLaren 720S is the latest in the British supercar maker’s lineup to get the hardcore “Longtail” treatment, which transforms it into the track-focused 765LT. To create the 765LT, McLaren took the 720S and bumped power up to a rated 755 horses, gave it a larger front splitter and rear wing, shaved off 176 pounds, and reworked its suspension.

The result, McLaren claims, is a 2.7-second 0-to-60-mph time and a 0-to-124-mph time of just 7.2 seconds.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S

Porsche 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Porsche revealed the latest version of its flagship 911 – the 2021 911 Turbo S – on March 3. The sports car gets its power from a twin-turbocharged, 3.8-litre engine that cranks out 641 horses and roughly 590 pound-feet of torque, Porsche claims.

Porsche says the new 911 Turbo S sprints from a standstill to 62 mph in 2.7 seconds on its way to a top speed of roughly 205 mph.

