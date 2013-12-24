The Most Incredible Homes To Hit The Market In 2013

We keep a close eye on luxury real estate, rounding up the most over-the-top homes to hit the market in ourHouse of the Dayfeatures.

And since the year is winding down, we decided to do an official ranking of our 13 favourite properties that went on sale this year.

From the most expensive compound in America to a multi-home ranch in Las Vegas, these are the coolest properties that hit the real estate market around the world in 2013.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.