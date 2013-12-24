The Most Incredible Homes To Hit The Market In 2013

We keep a close eye on luxury real estate, rounding up the most over-the-top homes to hit the market in ourHouse of the Dayfeatures.
And since the year is winding down, we decided to do an official ranking of our 13 favourite properties that went on sale this year.
From the most expensive compound in America to a multi-home ranch in Las Vegas, these are the coolest properties that hit the real estate market around the world in 2013.
#13 The founder of for-profit education company University of Phoenix put his San Francisco mansion up for sale for $US27 million. The nine-bedroom home had 13,000-square-feet with a hidden bar, Art Deco ballroom, and a library. It's still on the market today.
#12 Faith Hill and Tim McGraw put their Franklin, Tenn. estate on the market for a hefty $US20 million. The 750+ acres have plenty of rolling pastures, fields, ponds, and spring-fed creeks. There are also four different residences.
#11 This six-level townhouse in New York was built in 1887 and had 12,000 square feet of space, a glass-and-steel staircase, and a home gym with an indoor lap pool. It was listed in May for $US37 million, though the price has since been reduced.
#10 Shoe tycoon Vince Camuto put his historic Southampton estate on the market for a staggering $US48 million price tag. Known as Wooldon Manor, it has approximately 10,000 square feet of space, and sits on over five acres of land. It sold months later for an additional $US27 million, with the inclusion of extra acreage.
#9 'Transformers' and 'Armageddon' director Michael Bay listed his $US13.5 million four-bedroom mansion in Bel Air. It has its own screening room, wine cellar, and pool.
#8 In June, a penthouse apartment at New York's iconic Plaza Hotel was listed for $US59 million, more than twice what the owner paid for it a year earlier. The triplex has 6,000 square feet of space and a 230-square-foot balcony.
#7 Singer Celine Dion put her lavish Florida compound on the market for $US72 million. The home was custom-built and designed in 2010 by Celine Dion herself, with a four-bedroom guest house, simulated golf range, and three separate pools.
#6 A triplex penthouse atop Brooklyn's iconic Clock Tower building had some of the most incredible views of Manhattan and downtown Brooklyn. It came back on the market after a hiatus for $US18 million.
#5 'Casa de Shenandoah,' the Las Vegas home owned by singer Wayne Newton for more than 45 years, was listed for a whopping $US70 million (though it has since been reduced to $US48 million). The ranch even comes with its own airport, defunct zoo, and eight separate homes.
#4 Actor Jeremy Renner flipped a $US25 million 10,000-square-foot Holmby Hills mansion in Los Angeles. He put the home on the market in January, and it had easily sold by July with its five fireplaces, a theatre, and multiple pools.
#3 Financier Steve Cohen listed his Upper East Side duplex penthouse for $US115 million in April. The 9,000 square foot, 6 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom apartment at One Beacon Court was designed by famed architect Charles Gwathmey.
#2 A 50-acre property dating back to the 1890s was listed in Greenwich, Connecticut for $US190 million this year, making it the most expensive home for sale in the U.S. (the price was later dropped to $US140 million). It has 15,000 square feet of space, a tennis court, and a 75-foot-long heated pool.
#1 An insanely beautiful mansion on New York's Upper East Side was listed for $US114 million. The six-level, 20,000-square-foot property has a saltwater pool with spa, panic room, heated stairs and floors in the parlor, plus an onyx elevator.
