15 of the wildest food-related Guinness World Records of all time

YouTube/Guiness World Records Yes, most jelly eaten hands-free while blindfolded is a record.

A lot of Guinness World Records involve eating and some of them can be quite bizarre.

In 2014, Philip Santoro broke the record for the fastest time to eat a jam doughnut without licking his lips or using his hands.

In 2018, Kaif ali Khan broke the record for the most grapes eaten using feet in 3 minutes.

Breaking a Guinness World Records is an impressive feat, but there’s something about eating copious amounts of food in record time or in challenging ways that can be particularly jaw-dropping.

Here are 15 of the most bizarre world records about eating food that have ever been broken.

A very specific record sees Takeru Kobayashi eat 12 hamburgers in precisely 3 minutes.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Pictured is Takeru Kobayashi at a different food-eating competition.

Competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi holds the record for number of burgers eaten in 3 minutes. In a truly impressive feat, Kobayashi ate 12 hamburgers in that time period while on the set of the Italian TV show “Lo Show dei Record” on July 11, 2014.

Of course, no one likes a dry burger – Kobayashi was allowed one condiment per sandwich and he chose mayonnaise for all 12.

Kobayashi also holds the record for most meatballs eaten in one minute.

Shutterstock The meatballs he ate are not pictured.

While filming a TV show in Brooklyn, New York, Kobayashi ate 29 meatballs in the 60-second allotted time frame, breaking the record for the most meatballs eaten in one minute.

The meatballs were from IKEA although Kobayashi did not get to eat them with the brand’s iconic lingonberry jam.

The most Big Mac burgers consumed in a lifetime is nearly 30,000.

AP Photo/Diether Endlicher McDonald’s is known for its Big Macs.

Perhaps no one enjoys this signature burger from McDonald’s as much as Donald Gorske, who holds the record for number of Big Macs consumed in a lifetime.

Gorske has eaten two Big Macs almost every single day for years, which totals to 28,788 Big Macs in his lifetime as of August 2016.

World-renowned record-breaker Ashrita Furman peeled and ate six hard-boiled eggs in just a minute.

Reuters/Brendan McDermid Ashrita Furman holds a lot of world records.

In 2012, Ashrita Furman was able to peel and eat six hard-boiled eggs in only a minute, meaning he consumed an average of one egg every 10 seconds.

Furman is also known as a legend in the universe of Guinness World Records because of how many titles he holds. He has even been called the “most prolific record-breaker.”

Philip Santoro holds the title of the fastest time to eat a jam doughnut without licking his lips or using his hands.

Shutterstock Not pictured: The jelly doughnut he consumed and how he ate it.

Philip Santoro was able to devour a jelly-filled doughnut without using his hands or licking his lips in 11.41 seconds. He achieved this record on camera while in a living room in San Francisco, California, in April 2014.

Famous record-breaker Andre Ortolf ate almost an entire jar’s worth of peanut butter in 1 minute.

Shutterstock The jar of peanut butter Ortolf ate not pictured.

Andre Ortolf, known for being a bit of a record-breaking pro, consumed 378 grams of thick, gooey peanut butter in 1 minute. Ortolf holds other food-related records, too, including ones related to drinking mustard, eating mashed potatoes, and many more.

Ortolf also has two major jelly-related records.

YouTube/Guiness World Records Jelly can be quite difficult to pick up.

Record-breaking champion Ortolf struck again in 2017, consuming an incredible 716 grams, or just over 1.5 pounds, of jelly in 60 seconds while using chopsticks.

He’s also broken the record for the most jelly eaten while blindfolded without using one’s hands. Ortolf ate 50.97 ounces of the stuff in just one minute.

Competitive eater Leah Shutkever recently won the record for fastest time to eat a burrito — 44.20 seconds.

Lindsay DeMunno/INSIDER Burrito she ate not pictured.

In May 2019, competitive eater Leah Shutkever was able to eat a pretty hefty burrito in less than a minute. Specifically, it took her just 44.20 seconds.

YouTuber Josué Montero Durán holds the record for eating the most hot dogs in three minutes.

Guiness World Records Josué Montero Durán as he broke the record.

Guinness World Records offers a specific title for the most hot dogs eaten in 3 minutes, which is currently held by Josué Montero Durán as of February 2019. Durán swallowed nine hot dogs in the allotted time.

In 1 minute, Patrick Bertoletti ate 36 cloves of garlic.

Shutterstock He set the record in 2012.

In a move that potentially left his breath smelling pretty strong for days, well-known competitive eater Patrick Bertoletti ate 36 cloves of garlic in 1 minute in January 2012.

Bertoletti has the record for the most PB&J sandwiches eaten in one minute.

Reuters/Mark Makela Pictured is Patrick Bertoletti at a different competitive-eating event.

In 2012, Bertoletti broke the record for the most peanut butter and jelly sandwiches eaten in 1 minute by chowing down on six of them.

At the end of 2013, Yusuke Yamaguchi rang in the New Year by setting a record for fastest time to eat a raw onion.

Business Insider Video He ate an entire onion in under 30 seconds.

On December 31, 2013, Yusuke Yamaguchi set the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to eat one whole raw onion, clocking in at 29.56 seconds. The event was part of New Year’s festivities taking place in Japan.

Linus Urbanec ate 31 Brussels sprouts in one minute.

Shutterstock He had to eat them one by one.

Surprisingly, the record for eating Brussels sprouts in 1 minute is competitive and therefore quite specific. Competitors must use a cocktail stick to spike one sprout at a time for consumption.

Using this technique, Linus Urbanec set the recor in 2008 by eating 31 Brussels sprouts.

Kaif ali Khan broke the record for the most grapes eaten using feet in 3 minutes.

Newsflare It’s certainly a unique challenge.

Although eating grapes with one’s feet sounds unusual, it is certainly a challenge that most of us can’t imagine attempting, let alone succeeding at. And, in 2018, 19-year-old Kaif ali Khan set a new record by eating 65 grapes with his feet in 3 minutes.

Anthony Falzon ate 25 marshmallows in just a minute.

Shutterstock He’s held the title for over five years.

Marshmallows aren’t an easy food to eat, especially because they are so sticky. Despite this, Anthony Falzon was able to achieve the record for the most marshmallows eaten in 60 seconds by chowing down on 25 of them in that time period. He has held the title since 2013.

