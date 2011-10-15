11 Insanely Cool Flagship Stores From Around The World

Kim Bhasin
apple flagship store

Japanese retailer Uniqlo opened a brand new flagship store in NYC yesterday, continuing its quest for world domination.

But what’s the importance of a flagship store? Why spend all that money on creating these flashy locations?

They’re as much a marketing tool as a retail tool. Flagship stores give brands a tangible presence in the world’s most prominent shopping areas, such as Ginza in Tokyo or Madison Avenue in NYC. They’re especially important to companies that rely on design, such as fashion brands.

Check out 11 of the coolest flagship stores from around the world.

Apple -- New York City, USA

Vertu -- Tokyo, Japan

Pierre Herme Paris -- Tokyo, Japan

Kirk Originals -- London, England

B&B Italia -- Tokyo, Japan

Steuben Glass -- New York City, USA

Steuben Glass -- New York City, USA

Lurdes Bergada -- Barcelona, Spain

Nike -- Harajuku, Japan

Brown Thomas -- Dublin, Ireland

Gant -- New York City, USA

Uniqlo -- New York City, USA

