Qantas and British Airways retired their Boeing 747 fleets after 50 years. Here are the jet's 12 coolest features that passengers will miss.

James D. Morgan/Getty A Qantas Boeing 747-400 aircraft.

The Boeing 747 revolutionised air travel when it debuted as the world’s largest passenger jet in 1969.

The first-of-its-kind shape and design of the plane allowed airlines to get creative, offering luxurious amenities such as onboard bars, restaurants, and lounges.

Even to this day, the 747 has unique aspects that no other jet has been able to offer, firmly establishing it as the true Queen of the Skies.

Aviation’s love affair with the Boeing 747 has been going strong for over 50 years with the affectionately-nicknamed Queen of the Skies turning heads since its first flight in 1969.

Still Boeing’s largest passenger aircraft to this day, the 747 story began with a request from the head of Pan American World Airways, CEO Juan Trippe, for a larger jet than anything currently in production. Airlines had gotten a taste of the jet age with the Boeing 707 and Douglas DC-8 and wanted more so they could fly passengers further than ever before.

Fresh from pitching a similarly massive four-engine plane to the US government, Boeing answered the call. Now-famed aerospace engineer Joe Sutter designed the plane, which took its first flight on February 9, 1969 and entered passenger service with Pan Am less than one year later.

Many of the jet’s best features came as a result of its massive size and unique design, including the iconic upper deck – known as the hump – that housed the cockpit and a select few passenger seats. But after decades of faithful service, airlines are giving their 747s heartfelt goodbyes and paying homage to the plane that changed aviation forever and advanced the industry further than most planes at the time of its inception.

Take a look at what made the Boeing 747 a true Queen of the Skies.

1. The Boeing 747’s iconic hump sets it apart from the rest.

AP A Pan Am Boeing 747-100 and 707 aircraft.

The hump housed the cockpit on the upper level so that a nose door could be installed for cargo loading, making the 747 an ideal freighter still utilised by cargo airlines today.

Davide Calabresi/Shutterstock.com A Cargolux Boeing 747 cargo aircraft.

The nose door was a rare feature for a jet with few other aircraft offering the feature at the time besides the 747.

vaalaa/Shutterstock.com A SkyBridgeCargo Boeing 747 cargo aircraft.

Only a handful of types have nose doors even today, including the Antonov An-225 Mriya…

REUTERS/Gleb Garanich An Antonov An-225 Mriya.

Antonov An-124 Ruslan…

Marcel Kusch/picture alliance/Getty An Antonov An-124 Ruslan.

And Lockheed C-5 Galaxy.

achinthamb/Shutterstock A Lockheed C-5 Galaxy.

2. The excess space of the Jumbo Jet in the hump and the nose allowed airlines to offer onboard luxuries like bars, lounges, and restaurants.

Hutmacher/ullstein bild/Getty A lounge onboard a Boeing 747 aircraft.

Most were retired in 1973 when the oil crisis dramatically raised the price of fuel and airlines couldn’t spare the extra room. But some airlines, like Virgin Atlantic Airways, brought the bars back to the jet.

Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty A Virgin Atlantic Airways Boeing 747-400 aircraft.

Luckily, the 747 has one of the largest passenger cabins of any commercial aircraft, so there was a lot of open space was to fill with seats to increase revenues.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The economy section on a Lufthansa Boeing 747-8i aircraft.

With no more bars and lounges taking up space, the nose section typically features first or business class seating,

EQRoy/Shutterstock.com The first class section on a Lufthansa Boeing 747 aircraft.

While the hump primarily houses business class seating, depending on the airline, in an exclusive cabin literally above the rest of the passengers on the main deck.

3. The normal seating capacity for the largest variant of the 747 is around 375 but the jet can hold over 1,000 people if need be.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty A Boeing 747-8i aircraft.

4. Some airlines used the jet to carry passengers and cargo on the same level.

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty A KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 747-400 aircraft.

Known as Combi aircraft, half of the main deck had passenger seating while the other had a cargo hold where larger containers could be stored. Horses were among the frequent flyers in the cargo hold with flight attendants often letting passengers go back and see the livestock mid-flight.

Louis Nastro/Reuters A KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 747-400 aircraft.

5. The 747’s four-engines make it just slightly faster than its competitors.

Benthemouse / Shutterstock.com A British Airways Boeing 747-400 aircraft.

Just before the pandemic hit, a British Airways 747 set a speed record on the New York to London route by making the transatlantic journey in four hours and 56 minutes.

REUTERS/Toby Melville A British Airways Boeing 747-400 aircraft.

Extreme tailwinds helped 3 planes break records flying from New York to London in under 5 hours

Two twin-engine planes from Virgin Atlantic Airways lost to the 747 by mere minutes.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A British Airways Boeing 747-400 aircraft.

They were both A350-1000 XWBs; ironically, one of the next-generation jets replacing the 747.

Nicolas Economou/Getty Images A Virgin Atlantic Airways Airbus A350-1000 XWB.

Airbus recently delivered the 350th A350 plane, its answer to Boeing's revolutionary 787 Dreamliner. Here's how the new aircraft is reshaping air travel.

The 747 has also helped earn British Airways over $US1 billion in revenue on the New York-London from April 2018 to March 2019.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A British Airways Boeing 747-400 aircraft.

These 10 global flight routes are where airlines made the most money in 2018 and 2019

6. Boeing made the Jumbo Jet even larger with the 747 Large Cargo Freighter, also known as the Dreamlifter.

cpaulfell / Shutterstock.com A Boeing 747-400LCF Dreamlifter cargo aircraft.

Boeing's massive oversized cargo plane just flew its first COVID-19 mission from Hong Kong to South Carolina. Take a look at the 'Dreamlifter.'

The Dreamlifter was purpose-built to fly parts for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner around the world.

Kyodo/Getty A Boeing 747-400LCF Dreamlifter cargo aircraft.

Aircraft parts are loaded through a special hinged tail door.

Robert Sorbo/Reuters A Boeing 747-400LCF Dreamlifter cargo aircraft.

Without the plane and its massive cargo cabin, Boeing wouldn’t be able to build Dreamliners as quickly as it does today.

The Asahi Shimbun via Getty A Boeing 747-400LCF Dreamlifter cargo aircraft.

Ironically, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner is similarly replacing the 747 at airlines like Qantas and British Airways as the twin-engine jet can operate more efficiently and fly comparable routes.

christopheronglv / Shutterstock.com A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

7. Some passengers sit ahead of the pilots.

Arne Dedert/picture alliance/Getty A Lufthansa Boeing 747-8i aircraft.

The nose section is located directly below the cockpit with some rows further forward than the cockpit.

EQRoy/Shutterstock.com 1 The first class section on a Lufthansa Boeing 747 aircraft.

Sitting in seat 1A is often a bucket list item for aviation enthusiasts.

Sorbis/Shutterstock.com The first class section on a Lufthansa Boeing 747 aircraft.

Not only is it at the very front of the plane but the seat’s occupants can actually see ahead of the plane due to the curvature of the nose.

Sorbis/Shutterstock.com The first class section on a Lufthansa Boeing 747 aircraft.

So while all the passengers will arrive at their destination airport at the same time, those in 1A will see the runway first.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The cockpit view of a departing aircraft.

8. The 747 comes in fun-size.

EQRoy / Shutterstock.com A South African Airways Boeing 747SP.

Boeing built the 747SP for Pan Am as the airline desired more range from the iconic aircraft.

Mo Azizi / Shutterstock.com A Boeing 747SP.

Keeping the same number of engines and building a smaller fuselage, Boeing was able to greatly extend the range of the 747, allowing for longer nonstop flights.

Philip Pilosian/Shutterstock.com A Boeing 747SP.

South African Airways was one of the aircraft’s first customers since it needed a long-range plane to skirt the airspace of African countries from which it was banned due to apartheid.

EQRoy / Shutterstock.com A South African Airways Boeing 747SP.

South African Airways' future is in jeopardy as its government cuts funding. Here's a look back at the 86-year-old national airline.

9. It’s the largest private jet in the world.

Cabinet Alberto Pinto A Boeing Business Jet 747-8i aircraft.

See inside the the world's largest private jet: a Boeing 747 with an interior so large it took 4 years to design and build

The Boeing Business Jet 747-8i is currently the largest private jet in the world acting as a flying palace to the world’s elite.

Cabinet Alberto Pinto A Boeing Business Jet 747-8i aircraft.

It’s also one of the most exclusive as it has a $US419.2 million price tag just to purchase from Boeing, and that’s before any interior design and completion work.

Cabinet Alberto Pinto A Boeing Business Jet 747-8i aircraft.

The priorities for the wealthy owners are very different from the airlines, with the private jet variant of the jet offering no shortage of luxury in every compartment and no economy class in sight.

Cabinet Alberto Pinto A Boeing Business Jet 747-8i aircraft.

Even the hump had been restored to its former glory as a lounging area.

Cabinet Alberto Pinto A Boeing Business Jet 747-8i aircraft.

10. NASA’s Space Shuttle flew on the 747.

Reuters A NASA Boeing 747-100 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft.

Space Shuttle Endeavour performed a three-day tour of the US strapped to the back of a 747 in 2012 following the end of the Space Shuttle program.

Eliyahu Yosef Parypa/Shutterstock.com A NASA Boeing 747-100 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft.

The flying duo showcased some of the greatest American feats of aerospace engineering.

REUTERS/Ho New A NASA Boeing 747-100 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft.

NASA also relies on the 747 for its SOFIA, or Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, program.

Christoph Schmidt/picture alliance/Getty A NASA Boeing 747SP.

The jet houses a massive telescope that lets scientists view the solar system from high above the Earth’s surface and away from infrared interference.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty A NASA Boeing 747SP.

11. The 747 has outlasted its double-decker competitors, namely the Airbus A380.

REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol An Airbus A380 aircraft.

Airbus’ largest passenger jet took to the skies over 30 years after the 747’s first flight and still failed to surpass the American jet in popularity and success.

Reuters Grounded Air France Airbus A380 aircraft.

The final A380 fuselage was just trucked to the Airbus factory in Toulouse, France, marking the end stages of the program.

REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty An Airbus A380 fuselage.

Emirates will receive the last plane, with the Middle Eastern mega airline the only one keeping the program going.

Nitis Petcharat / Shutterstock An Emirates Airbus A380 aircraft.

The president of Emirates says passengers will never again be as comfortable as they have been aboard the enormous discontinued Airbus A380

12. The most iconic Boeing 747 is flown by the president of the United States.

1000 Words/Shutterstock Air Force One.

The US Air Force has two of the VC-25A aircraft, the codename for the service branch’s 747s, that solely fly the president and his staff.

Joe Raedle/ Getty Air Force One.

The current planes are based on the ageing Boeing 747-200 airliner, which most airlines have retired.

Carsten Koall/Getty Air Force One.

It’s the most recognisable plane in the world and arguably America’s greatest aerial ambassador.

Chris Graythen/Getty Air Force One.

The Air Force will soon be upgrading the jets to two Boeing 747-8i aircraft, known in the branch as VC-25Bs.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty A model of the future Air Force One.

Though President Donald Trump has changed the paint scheme.

Alex Wong/Getty A model of the future Air Force One.

