11 Stunning European Soccer Arenas That Put American Stadiums To Shame

The European sports stadiums built in recent years have been much more adventurous than their American counterparts.

Looking at some of the newest soccer arenas in Europe, you see bright colours, goofy architectural quirks, and retractable roofs that fold into oblivion.

You simply don’t see these features in the newest American stadiums.

