A Tricked-Out Cooler Is Now The Most Funded Kickstarter Of All Time

“The Coolest Cooler,” which offered a 21st century facelift to a picnic staple, has dethroned the Pebble smartwatch as the most funded Kickstarter campaign of all time.

We previously reported Kicktraq’s forecast that Ryan Grepper’s project would raise $US21.6 million by the Coolest Cooler’s Aug. 29 deadline.

However, with the financial support of 48,971 backers, Coolest Cooler has raised a whopping $US10,362,461 — making it 20,721% funded. And the campaign doesn’t end until Friday.

Grepper’s Kickstarter campaign to build a better cooler destroyed its $50,000 goal early on. In the first four days of its campaign, the Coolest Cooler garnered $3.2 million from fans of the concept.

The Coolest Cooler features everything you could possibly need for a picnic. It comes in several different colours and has a ton of features not typically associated with coolers.

The Coolest Cooler has waterproof Bluetooth speakers:

A rechargeable, battery-powered blender:

Built-in storage for plates, knives, spoons, and forks:

A USB charger:

Wide wheels for rolling the cooler around easily:

…And more.

Backers who pledged at least $US165 will get one of the Coolest Coolers. The cooler has an estimated delivery time of February 2015.

Interestingly, this isn’t Grepper’s first time trying to crowdfund the Coolest Cooler. Last winter, Grepper tried to get it funded, but the product fell short of its goal, according to The Oregonian. After making some changes to its design and relaunching in the summer — prime picnic time — Grepper has enjoyed much more success.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.