The 15 coolest concept cars revealed this year so far

Automakers are pushing bold, innovative ideas forward with their latest concept cars.
Whether it’s a car with nothing inside but a sofa and TV or an electric car resembling the Batmobile, concept cars give us a glimpse of how technology will shape the future of driving.
Scroll down for our round-up of the 15 coolest concept cars released so far this year:
1. Volkswagen unveiled a microbus concept meant to give a modern spin to the classic Volkswagen bus at the Consumer Electronics Show in January.
The doors open with a simple wave of the hand, and you can control the console's interface by making hand gestures.
You can also use the interface to control things like the temperature and lighting in your house.
2. The big unveiling to come out of the Consumer Electronics Show was Faraday Future's concept car, the FFZERO1.
It can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in under three seconds.
Four motors placed over each wheel give the car a top speed of 200 miles per hour. It's also capable of learning the driver's preferences and automatically adjusting the internal settings.
Although Faraday Future plans to release a production car in 2020, the FFZERO1 is just a show car.
3. LeEco, a Chinese tech company, unveiled its Tesla killer concept car at the Consumer Electronics Show.
The steering wheel will retract back into the dashboard when the car is in autonomous mode.
4. The Lincoln Navigator concept car comes with giant gullwing doors. It was unveiled at the New York Auto Show in March.
We won't be seeing those doors in the production model of a Lincoln Navigator anytime soon, unfortunately.
The six seats inside can be adjusted 30 different ways, and there's entertainment consoles on the back of four seats so passengers can watch TV or play games.
There's even a built-in wardrobe management system in the trunk so you can turn your car into part walk-in closet.
5. BMW's Vision Next 100 was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March. It comes with an AI system called Companion that can learn your driving preferences and adjust accordingly in advance.
There's also a heads-up display that will show information about your route on the windshield.
6. BMW added to its Vision 100 line in June. Here we see the Mini Vision Next 100 that was built for ridesharing.
The car can recognise who you are when it comes to pick you up and will greet you with personalised lighting.
The BMW also comes with a heads-up display that will show information about your route on the windshield.
Because the car envisions a completely autonomous future, the interior is composed entirely of a two-person, silk sofa and a giant OLED TV.
There's also a secret compartment in the car for storing your luggage.
8. McLaren unveiled a stunning concept car called the 675LT JVCKENWOOD at the Consumer Electronics Show.
The McLaren 675LT comes with a wireless networking system so it could communicate with other cars on the road about traffic and accidents.
The controller is meant to help the driver control the heads-up display while in motion.
9. Italian design house Pininfarina unveiled a beautiful hydrogen-powered concept car at the Geneva Motor Show.
The car can regenerate energy from braking.
10. Audi unveiled its connected mobility concept car in April. There's a longboard integrated in the bumper in case you want to roll from the parking lot to work.
It conveniently pulls out when you need it and is stored in the bumper when you'd rather travel on foot!
The car's infotainment system can calculate the fastest route based on real-time data and will suggest using the longboard if that seems faster.
It will even show you the best parking spot to make the longboard portion of your commute shorter.
Aston Martin made the car with Italian auto design company Zagato. The two have worked together since 1960.
The car got so much acclaim, that Aston Martin actually did a limited edition production run. Deliveries will begin in 2017.
The Wrangler Trailcat concept had to be stretched to 12 inches to accommodate the massive engine providing 707 horsepower.
It comes with racing seats from a Dodge Viper.
13. Toyota unveiled a strange-looking concept car dubbed the uBox to appeal to Generation Z in April.
It also comes with a nice curved glass roof that lets plenty of light inside.
14. French automaker Renault showed off a stunning, high-tech sports car dubbed the Alpine Vision in February.
15. Lastly, Croatian automaker Rimac designed a stunning, all-electric concept car for the Geneva Motor Show.
