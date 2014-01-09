12 Of The Most Remarkable Caves On Planet Earth

Sometimes, it pays to travel below the earth’s surface.

Virgin cave systems comprise some of the last unexplored regions on our planet. Late last year, for the first time ever, a group of cavers photographed a cave in China that’s so vast it even has its own weather system.

But for those who deem caving — or spelunking — a little too adventurous, camera-wielding cavers have captured the beauty of the earth’s interior.

Here are 12 of the most breathtaking caves in the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.