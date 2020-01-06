The 11 coolest cars we can't wait to see at CES

Nissan The Nissan Ariya Concept.

The International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has become an important venue for automakers to show off their ideas for electric vehicles and autonomous-driving technology.

This year, big names like Mercedes-Benz and Toyota, as well as startups like Byton and Fisker Inc., are bringing concept and production vehicles to the event, which runs from January 7-10 in Las Vegas.

These are the 11 vehicles we’re most excited to see at CES.

Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic

Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic.

Mercedes-Benz will release this electric SUV in the US in 2021.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS

Daimler Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS.

Mercedes-Benz unveiled this electric concept sedan in September at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt.

BMW i3

BMW BMW i3 with the Urban Suite interior.

BMW says it will show off a redesigned interior, called the Urban Suite, for its i3 electric sedan.

Byton M-Byte

Byton Byton M-Byte.

Byton has suggested it will bring its M-Byte SUV.

Byton K-Byte

Byton Byton K-Byte.

Byton might also bring its K-Byte sedan, which it displayed at CES in 2019.

Hybrid plug-in Jeeps

Fiat Chrysler A Jeep Compass plug-in hybrid.

Jeep will bring plug-in hybrid versions of its Wrangler, Compass, and Renegade SUVs.

Fisker Ocean

Fisker Inc. Fisker Ocean.

Fisker Inc will show its Ocean electric SUV to the public for the first time at CES.

Hyundai Personal Air Vehicle

Hyundai Hyundai Personal Air Vehicle.

Hyundai will unveil a flying-vehicle concept.

Nissan Ariya Concept

Nissan Nissan Ariya Concept.

Nissan debuted this electric concept SUV at the Tokyo Motor Show in 2019.

Toyota e-Palette

Toyota has said its autonomous e-Palette vehicles could one day be used for ride-sharing, deliveries, or retail.

Toyota LQ

Toyota Toyota LQ.

Toyota will also show off an autonomous passenger-vehicle concept.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.