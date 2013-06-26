These Are The Coolest New Cars You Can Buy For Under $18,000

It’s easy enough for the average consumer to come up with a list of the cheapest cars on the market right now. But does affordable necessarily mean cool?
For it’s annual list of the coolest cars under $18,000 automotive pricing guide Kelley Blue Book searched for cars that are as fun to drive as they are to own.
We’ve highlighted the best of the bunch.
*Prices are based on Kelley Blue Book’s Fair Purchase Price as of June 20, 2013. Prices are for a base model with standard options, obtained from kbb.com.
Consumer rating: 9 out of 10
What's to love: 'On the road, the Spark drives like a glorified motorcycle: It's quick and nimble, but also loud and buzzy. We like the Chevy MyLink with its 7-inch touch screen, Sirius satellite radio, Bluetooth streaming audio and telephone with voice recognition. But what we like even more is that the system doesn't have a CD player but instead seamlessly connects to the owner's smartphone for personalised integration.' -- KBB
Stats:
-38 miles per gallon
-84 horsepower
Consumer rating: 8.8 out of 10
What's to love: 'Just as driving feel is a big part of the magic in a Porsche, the way the Civic gracefully listens and responds to a driver's input is a key reason we consider the 2013 Honda Civic the connoisseur's compact sedan.' -- KBB
Stats:
-39 miles per gallon
-140 horsepower
Consumer rating: 8.5 out of 10
What's to love: 'It continues to hit on all the proverbial cylinders in both sales and the sheer variety of forms in which it is offered .. .the plethora of power trains translates to a correspondingly wide range of driving experiences.' -- KBB
Stats:
-34 miles per gallon
-115 horsepower
Consumer rating: 8.7 out of 10
What's to love: 'Cool, funky, fun and unexpectedly refined, the 2013 Fiat 500 bridges the gap between the sportier, pricier Mini Cooper and the more pedestrian Toyota Yaris. If you like a little car with attitude, and hear the call of Italian style sensibilities, the Fiat 500 may be for you.'-- KBB
Stats:
-40 miles per gallon
-101 horsepower
Consumer rating: 8.9 out of 10
What's to love: 'Skyactiv Engine makes the Mazda3 feel zippier than expected. When connected to a 6-speed automatic transmission, it's rated at 40 mpg on the highway.'-- KBB
Stats:
-33 miles per gallon
-148 horsepower
Consumer rating: 9 out of 10
What's to love: 'The 2013 Dodge Dart features a super-rigid unit body rich in high-strength steel that gives it the kind of tight, solid feel typically associated with a larger car. It has bold looks, impressive features, outstanding interior space, Euro-flavored driving dynamics and fuel-efficient powertrain choices.' -- KBB
Stats:
-36 miles per gallon
-160 horsepower
Consumer rating: 8.8 out of 10
What's to love: 'Such is the case with the 2013 Honda Fit, a subcompact 5-door that is surprisingly roomy, loaded with cool features, and pretty darn cute to boot. Taller than most cars its size, the Fit offers upright seating with ample headroom and legroom both front and rear. And, because it's a Honda, the Fit naturally gets great gas mileage while concurrently delivering a high level of fun-to-drive.' -- KBB
Stats:
-33 miles per gallon
-117 horsepower
Consumer rating: 8.4 out of 10
What's to love: 'The Soul is no speed demon, but it's also not so slow that you'll dread freeway onramps. The recent addition of a 6-speed automatic transmission provides quieter and more fuel-efficient cruising, but needs to downshift sometimes two gears to get the car up inclines or to pass other vehicles.'-- KBB
Stats:
-30 miles per gallon
-138 horsepower
Consumer rating: 7.1 out of 10
What's to love: 'Delivering an outstanding mix of style and substance, the 2013 Ford Focus enriches its fundamentally solid and efficient basic package with the availability of class-leading technologies, including MyFord Touch, Active Park Assist and a PowerShift dual-clutch 6-speed automatic transmission -- as well as offering a pure electric alternative.'-- KBB
Stats:
-36 miles per gallon -160 horsepower
Consumer rating: 7.9 out of 10
What's to love: 'The Hyundai Veloster is a highly-styled hatchback with a unique third door on the right rear side. If you want a small car that's huge on style and fun to drive, yet also fuel-efficient and won't cost a fortune to buy, the Veloster should be on your short list. In Turbo form, the car has the power to back up its looks.' -- KBB
Stats:
-37 miles per gallon
-138 horsepower
