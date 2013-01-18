The 20 Coolest Cars We Saw At The Detroit Auto Show

Photo: Alex Davies / Business Insider

The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit opens to the public on Saturday, and we were on hand for the press preview days this week.We saw the debuts of dozens of new cars and concepts, and have picked out the 20 most interesting, important, and downright awesome rides at the show.



From the surprising concepts by Ford and Nissan, to the powerful offerings from Audi, to the long-anticipated C7 Corvette, here’s our roundup of the coolest cars in Detroit this year.

Disclosure: Ford paid for our travel and lodging expenses to visit the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

