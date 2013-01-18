The 20 Coolest Cars We Saw At The Detroit Auto Show

Photo: Alex Davies / Business Insider
The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit opens to the public on Saturday, and we were on hand for the press preview days this week.We saw the debuts of dozens of new cars and concepts, and have picked out the 20 most interesting, important, and downright awesome rides at the show.
From the surprising concepts by Ford and Nissan, to the powerful offerings from Audi, to the long-anticipated C7 Corvette, here’s our roundup of the coolest cars in Detroit this year.
Disclosure: Ford paid for our travel and lodging expenses to visit the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
On Tuesday morning, Ford revealed the Atlas, its new vision for a pickup truck that could replace or join its hugely popular F150. For its grand entrance, the Atlas was lowered from the ceiling.
By far the biggest reveal in Detroit was the new C7 Corvette. It's a radical makeover of the C6: Only two parts have been carried over. Made to deliver great performance in a drivable package, the Corvette will go on sale next year for an 'attainable' price.
Bentley's Continental GT Speed has a 6.0-liter W12 engine and is the fastest four-seat convertible on the planet.
BMW's 4 Series Concept Coupe will soon replace the 3 Series Coupe. The long, low car is technically a concept, but it's a good bet this is what the production version will look like.
Audi's R8 is nothing new, but it is always a pleasure to see. The 5.2 version produces 525 horsepower, goes from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, and starts at $149,000.
Tesla plans to add the Model X to its lineup in the near future. The SUV seats seven, has two trunks (one is in the front), and features rear gullwing doors.
Daimler chairman Dieter Zetsche said the 'E' in Mercedes-Benz's E-Class Coupe stands for emotion, efficiency, and extra intelligence.
We already saw the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series in Los Angeles, but that doesn't change the fact that the luxury car built for driving at blazing speeds was one of the coolest in Detroit.
Acura revealed its NSX hybrid concept in Detroit. The low, wide car features an 'exotic' sitting position for the driver. The production version won't be ready for about two years.
Maserati's 2013 Quattroporte is the most beautiful version of the sedan yet, especially when accompanied by a lovely lady.
Lincoln's MKC concept is a 'strong indication' of what the production SUV will look like. It has a full glass roof, a leather and suede interior, and simple, 'thrusting' body lines.
Land Rover revealed the new Range Rover in London in September, but it's still a treat to get close to the new luxury SUV, which is more efficient than its predecessor.
This year, Ford is celebrating the 150th birthday of founder Henry Ford. Its area at the auto show included a 1903 Model A, the oldest surviving Ford car.
Audi's new 2014 RS7 is a more powerful version of the A7 and S7, with 560 horsepower from a 4.0-liter V8 engine. The 190 mph top speed is especially remarkable since this is a sedan, not a sports car.
Cadillac introduced the ELR, the electric luxury sedan that is based on the powertrain used by the Chevy Volt, and will compete with the Tesla Model S.
Lexus made the 500th and final LFA in December, so the supercar's presence in Detroit may be something of a last hurrah.
This orange car is the Furia concept that reveals the future of the Toyota Corolla. The concept marks a new, exciting styling for the plain compact car.
Except for the driver who bought the first F12berlinetta at auction for $1.125 million in November, Americans will have to wait until the second quarter of 2013 to get their hands on the most powerful Ferrari ever.
At Mini, the 'John Cooper Works' designation indicates an extra-powerful version of a car. The SUV-esque John Cooper Works Countryman is not pretty, but it's cool to see so much power — 208 horsepower — in a little package.
Nissan's Resonance crossover concept is less ugly than the Juke and more interesting than the Murano, and could have an important place in Nissan's lineup in the coming years.
