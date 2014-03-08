The 27 Coolest Cars At The Geneva Motor Show

REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann A model sits in the Lamborghini Huracán at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show.

The press days are over at the Geneva Motor Show and the executives have gone home, so now it’s time for the public to take a look.

For those who can make it through the mountains to get to the show, here are 27 cars you can’t miss.

They include the outrageously powerful Koenigsegg One:1, the new Lamborghini Huracán, BMW’s first front-wheel drive car, and the hybrid beast Porsche built to earn some glory at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The show is open to the public until March 16.

