The 27 Coolest Cars At The Geneva Motor Show

REUTERS/Arnd WiegmannA model sits in the Lamborghini Huracán at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show.
The press days are over at the Geneva Motor Show and the executives have gone home, so now it’s time for the public to take a look.
For those who can make it through the mountains to get to the show, here are 27 cars you can’t miss.
They include the outrageously powerful Koenigsegg One:1, the new Lamborghini Huracán, BMW’s first front-wheel drive car, and the hybrid beast Porsche built to earn some glory at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The show is open to the public until March 16.
The new California T is powered by a turbocharged engine, the first time Ferrari has done that in decades. The fresh design will cut the car's fuel consumption and generate more power.
The all-new Huracán takes the place of the Gallardo, the most popular Lamborghini model ever. Powered by a 5.2 liter V10 engine that generates over 600 horsepower, it will run from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.2 seconds, and to a top speed of 201 mph.
Volkswagen continues to go crazy for crossovers with the T-Roc concept. The Polo-sized ride has two doors, four-wheel drive, and a diesel engine that knocks out 180 brake horsepower.
BMW abandoned a long-standing tradition with the 2-Series Active Tourer, its first front-wheel drive car.
But Spain's SEAT one-upped the Germans by announcing that its Leon Cupra hatchback recently set the speed record among front-wheel drive cars on Germany's famed Nurburgring circuit.
Audi finally showed us the TT and TTS (pictured), the third generation of the German brand's two seat sports car.
Then it surprised us with the TT quattro sport concept, hopefully a preview of racing version of the TT.
Why build a whole new car when you can make a great one even better? Aston Martin rolled out the V8 Vantage N430, which will go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds and hit a top speed of 190 mph.
The new Nissan Juke is here, and it's lost none of its unusual looks. We're not big fans, but surely enough people think it's cool to earn it a spot on this list.
The Koenigsegg One:1 is not just likely the fastest production car on the planet. It's also the first with a 1:1 power to curb weight ratio. 1,340 horsepower, 1,340 kilograms. Top speed should be over 273 mph.
A sign of things to come, Alfa Romeo chopped the roof off the 4C to make the 4C Spider concept. The car wears 18-inch tires up front and 19-inchers in the back.
Fiat took the 500 Abarth and made it even crazier. The 695 Biposto is a street-legal two-seater made for racing, with a fixed windows, four-point safety belts, and a dog-ring gearbox that great drivers can use to change gears without the clutch.
With an enhanced 6.0-liter W12 engine, the Bentley GT Speed Convertible will top out at a whopping 203 mph.
The latest in Bugatti's 'legends' series is the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Rembrandt. It's named for Rembrandt Bugatti, the son of the company's founder, who made the rearing elephant sculpture that was briefly used as a hood ornament.
Volvo trotted out the gorgeous Concept Estate, a wagon that comes with a tablet-like control screen that will start showing up in production cars later this year.
Infiniti showed us the Q50 Eau Rouge concept, now fitted with an engine that will send it from 0 to 60 mph in under 4 seconds.
Mercedes-Benz unveiled the 2015 S-Class Coupe, and we're very excited. On top of great looks inside and out, the two-door version of the German automaker's flagship sedan is chock full of technologies that promise to make it both luxurious and a beast on the road.
For the 'Captains of Industry, entrepreneurs, and successful business men and women' who want the best, Rolls-Royce updated its ultra-luxurious Ghost sedan. Meet the Ghost II.
Maserati has us hot and bothered with the Alfieri, a concept coupe that pays tribute to the brand's racing heritage. We don't care so much about the history, we just want this thing to go into production.
Hatchback fans in Geneva should check out the Hazumi, a little concept that hints at the future of the Mazda2.
Porsche plans to make a splash at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the 919 Hybrid, which recovers its own exhaust gases to generate more power.
Germany's Gumpert has bounced back from its 2012 insolvency, and brought us the Explosion sports car. For €105,000 ($144,000), buyers will get 420 horsepower from a turbocharged four cylinder engine.
The most impressive thing about the convertible version of McLaren's 650S supercar is that it will be just as quick as the coupe, thanks to a carbon fibre chassis.
Jaguar promises the station wagon XFR-S will provide even better performance than the sedan version, plus tons of extra trunk space. It's not bringing the car to the U.S., so we're considering moving to England.
Honda says the Civic Type R Concept presages the design direction for the 2015, mass-market Civic. It that's true, things should get exciting.
Jeep is venturing into new territory with the 2015 Renegade, its smallest car ever. In North America, it will come with either a turbocharged 1.4-liter four cylinder engine, or a more expensive 2.4-liter four-cylinder for extra power.
