The 26 Coolest Cars At The Los Angeles Auto Show [PHOTOS]

The press days are over at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show, and many wonderful new vehicles have been brought into the world.
More than 50 new cars made appearances at the show, as did some old classics and a few newcomers we’ve gotten to know over the past year.
For those who couldn’t make the show — and those who are gearing up to attend but don’t know where to start — we’ve rounded up the 26 coolest vehicles on display in Los Angeles this year.
From the final Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG to BMW’s electric sports car to the Maserati for the masses, here’s the best from this year’s LA show.
The Macan is a special car for Porsche, representing the brand's first SUV. Maria Sharapova showed up on stage for extra dramatic effect.
Lexus took an already impressive IS 350, then added Brembro brakes, tons of fender flares, a custom suspension, and a custom paint job. The design won a DeviantArt contest, so it's dubbed the DeviantArt IS 350 F Sport.
We were bummed out to find the new WRX doesn't live up to the excitement Subaru built up with an awesome concept a few months ago. But it's still a WRX with a new turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, so we can't complain too much.
On the eve of the show, Jaguar held a party to reveal the F-Type Coupe. Considering how much we loved the convertible, we're very excited for the hardtop version.
Land Rover trotted out the new extended wheelbase version of the Range Rover. In case you need more luxury SUV.
It's hard to believe Honda will really have a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle ready for the market by 2015, but we won't question the cool futuristic look of its new FCEV concept.
We're not happy Mercedes-Benz is ending the run of the glorious SLS AMG, but the SLS AMG GT Final Edition will send things off on a high note.
BMW's new 428i convertible comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and will go from 0 to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds. Starting price: $US49,675.
Chevy has reintroduced the Colorado, meaning Nissan and Toyota have domestic competition in the midsize pickup market again.
Higher up the price ladder is the Ghibli, Maserati's attempt to open the brand to more buyers. The full-size sedan starts for $US65,000.
Volkswagen has declared '2013 is a key year for electric mobility,' and it's backing that up by introducing the e-Golf, an all-electric version of the popular model.
Cadillac brought its electric offering too: The ELR is a plug-in hybrid (meaning it runs on electricity and gasoline), and a luxury car that could battle the Tesla Model S.
The new Corvette Stingray has been out for a while now, but we haven't gotten tired of it yet. It's still a very cool car.
Kia is making a move into the luxury market with the $US50,000 rear-wheel drive K900, its priciest car ever. We'll have to wait to see how it actually drives, but the styling is a good start.
The third generation of the modern MINI Cooper is a bit bloated, but it does come with fuel-saving options like engine start-stop and a mild hybrid system.
BMW's been showing off its i8 plug-in hybrid electric car for about a year, and we're finally approaching the mid-2014 market launch. In the U.S., it will start for $US135,925.
Ford gave us car number two in its plan to bring Lincoln back from the dead: the 2015 Lincoln MKC. The compact SUV market is growing like crazy and the MKC is a good-looking car, so this one could catch on.
Audi brought a whole family of cars to LA, and the standout was the A3 Sportback e-tron PHEV. Yes, it's both a wagon and a plug-in hybrid. Very cool.
The Nissan GT-R has already earned our respect with a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that cranks out 600 horsepower.
This Ford Edge is technically a concept, but we're expecting a pretty similar production version. The coolest part is the park assist feature you can use from outside the vehicle, via remote control.
Well, 'cool' isn't really a word that applies here. 'Awful' is more fitting, but the Youabian Puma is still a must-see. Not only is this thing bigger than the enormous Bentley Mulsanne, it comes with an utterly crazy $US1.1 million price tag. Any takers?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.