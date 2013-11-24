The 26 Coolest Cars At The Los Angeles Auto Show [PHOTOS]

The press days are over at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show, and many wonderful new vehicles have been brought into the world.

More than 50 new cars made appearances at the show, as did some old classics and a few newcomers we’ve gotten to know over the past year.

For those who couldn’t make the show — and those who are gearing up to attend but don’t know where to start — we’ve rounded up the 26 coolest vehicles on display in Los Angeles this year.

From the final Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG to BMW’s electric sports car to the Maserati for the masses, here’s the best from this year’s LA show.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.